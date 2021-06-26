Action resumes at the 2020 European Championship on Saturday with the beginning of the Round of 16 playoffs. First up are a pair of teams from Group A, with Wales taking on Group B runner-up Denmark, and Italy, the leader from Group A, taking on Austria of Group C. Saturday’s hosting cities are Amsterdam and London, with the matches being played inside Johan Cruijff ArenA and Wembley Stadium respectively.

Match Info

What Euro 2020 Round of 16 When Saturday, June 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET & 3 p.m. EST Wales vs Denmark

@ Amsterdam ArenA Italy vs Austria

@ Wembley Stadium TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Euro 2020 Wales vs Denmark Preview

Both Wales and Denmark have advanced to the Round of 16 with just match-victory each. The Danish squeaked into the playoff picking up their three points on the final matchday of the Group Stage with a 4-1 win over Russia. The offensive output gave them just enough goals scored to edge out Finland and Slovakia for the final spot in the tournament.

All looked lost for the Danish when their top offensive threat, Christian Eriksen, collapsed on the field in their Group Stage opener against Finland. However, it was a true team effort to score just the number of points required, as four different players found the goal, finished off by Joakim Maehle at the 82’ mark. To continue in the tournament, they’re definitely going to need more of that.

At this stage in the game, it’s win or go home. While Denmark may have finished with more goals, the Welsh scored more consistently throughout the tournament, getting a 2-0 victory over Turkey, and drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in the opener. All three of Wales’ goals came from different players, but the team is 0-for-1 in penalty kick attempts.

That could be a major factor, as this stage of the game has to have a decided winner, which after extra time expires, comes down to the PK. Of course, Wales’ single missed opportunity looks better than Denmark’s five misses in as many attempts. On the PK defense, the Welsh have survived their only penalty kick, while Denmark allowed the only one they faced to score.

Prediction:

All-time, the Danish are 2-0 against Wales, out-scoring the Welsh 4-1. Both of their previous matches were in the 2018 UEFA Nations League, but may as well feel like forever ago. Wales has looked the stronger of the two teams so far, though Denmark’s group was arguably tougher. However the teams measure out, the end result on the pitch looks to have Wales picking up their first win over Denmark, in a close 1-0 finish.

Where to stream Euro 2020 Football

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $29.99.

Euro 2020 Italy vs Austria Preview

Italy is entering the Round of 16 as one of just three teams to win every match in the Group Stage, finishing with nine points. The Italians are also one of the stronger-looking teams advancing, scoring a 2020 Euros-high seven goals, one of which was an own-goal by Turkey. They also join England as the only two teams to have not allowed a goal to be scored on them through the three matches.

The Italians led offensively through the Group Stage by Ciro Immobile and Manuel Locatelli, each of whom scored a pair of goals. Together, they match the total production of their Austrian opponents in the Round of 16. Neither team has attempted a penalty kick at the Euros this year, though Austria allowed the only one they faced to score.

Prediction:

It’s a tough match for Austria, as Italy has reached the quarterfinal round in the last three Euros, reaching the final in 2012. All-time, the Italians are 4-0 against the Austrians and have outscored them 5-1 cumulatively. Of course, that’s all history, as the two nations haven’t played each other since the Group Stage of the 1998 World Cup. Still, Italy looks to be too much for Austria, and 2-0 is a likely score.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Schedule

Date & Time Stadium Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Result Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Amsterdan ArenA,- Amsterdam, Netherlands Wales Denmark TBD Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Wembley Stadium – London, England Italy Austria TBD Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Ferenc Puskas Stadium – Budapest, Hungary Netherlands Czech Republic TBD Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Estadio de La Cartuja – Sevilla, Spain Belgium Portugal TBD Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Parken – Copenhagen, Denmark Croatia Spain TBD Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 3 p.m. National Arena – Bucharest, Romania France Switzerland TBD Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 12 p.m. Wembley Stadium – London, England England Germany TBD Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland Sweden Ukraine TBD

