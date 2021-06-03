What began as the worst start on the global stage in the history of Canadian men’s hockey has become a comeback story that isn’t quite finished at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia.

After getting shut out in their tournament opener to Latvia and starting 0-3, the Canadians won their next three. Despite losing in their final preliminary game to Finland in an overtime shootout, the loss tied them in points with Kazakhstan at 10 in the standings. Canada won the teams’ head-to-head last Friday, giving them the edge in the tie-breaker, and putting them in the playoffs.

Tournament Details



Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Russia vs Canada Game Preview



They say the cream always rises to the top, and Canada would like to lend some credibility to that statement as they look to keep their play above their seeding position suggests. Fortunately for them, they were able to leverage a weak back-half schedule, picking on Norway, Kazakhstan, and Italy in three of their last four games. Canada outscored that stretch of opponents 15-5 to rebound from listing their first three contests at the Worlds. Even in a losing effort to end the preliminaries, the Canadians showed they have flipped the switch, taking Finland to an overtime shootout.

How good Canada really is will surely be tested on Wednesday morning as they take on the tournament’s team, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The ROC finished the preliminary round with an opponent score differential of nearly three-to-one, netting 28 goals and allowing just 10. The 10 goals allowed stands out even more when considering three of their opponents scored at least 20 goals in the tournament. Another team that plays an efficient game on offense, defense, and in the penalty column, the ROC is a juggernaut. Canada and the ROC play their game inside the Olympic Sports Centre where the ROC has played all tournament. Puck-drop is at 1:15 PM EST / 10:15 AM PST.

Finland vs Czech Republic

The Czech Republic’s only losses at the Worlds came from the ROC and Switzerland and were their first two games of the tournament. The loss to the ROC was even a respectable 4-3 defeat due to a ROC goal with 19 seconds left in the third period. Since the first weekend ended, the Czech Republic finished 2-2-0-0, with overtime wins over Denmark and Belarus. Their 27 goals scored tied Switzerland for the second-most in the opening round. They did allow 18 scores by their opponents, though the ROC and Switzerland account for nine of them. If there’s an area that Finland can exploit, it’s likely their power play defense, where the Czech Republic has allowed seven goals despite committing just 25 penalties.

Speaking f penalties, Finland was the least penalized team in the preliminaries at the Worlds, averaging just under four minutes per game in the box. Even though they tend to keep all of their bodies on the ice, when they’ve had the advantage, they’ve been unable to do much with it, scoring just three goals in 10 power-play opportunities. Finland’s strength in the tournament has been their critical timing. Though they allowed just 11 goals (one shootout) five of their games were decided by one point, with three going into overtime or an overtime shootout. Finland won their last five games at the Worlds, though started slipping toward the end. Their final two games against Latvia and Canada were two of their overtime victories. The game between Finland and the Czech Republic at the Arena Riga will begin at 1:15 PM EST / 10 AM PST.

Playoff Bracket

Canada joins Finland, Germany, and the United States as the quarterfinal qualifiers from Group B, while Switzerland, Slovakia, the ROC, and the Czech Republic enter from Group A. The United States and the ROC enter the playoffs as champions of their respective groups and will play the fourth-place teams from the opposite group. This puts Canada against the ROC, while the United States faces Slovakia. Group A’s second-place team, Switzerland, will face Group B’s third-place Germany. Finland and the Czech Republic make up the match up after finishing second and third in Group B and A respectively.

Quarterfinals Venue Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Thursday, June 3

9:15 AM EST / 8:15 AM CST / 6 AM PST Olympic Sports Centre Switzerland Germany Thursday, June 3

9:15 AM EST / 8:15 AM CST / 6 AM PST Arena Riga USA Slovakia Thursday, June 3

1:15 PM EST / 12:15 PM CST / 10:15 AM PST Olympic Sports Centre ROC Canada Thursday, June 3

1:15 PM EST / 12:15 PM CST / 10:15 AM PST Arena Riga Finland Czech Republic Semi-Finals Venue Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Saturday, June 5

7:15 AM EST / 6:15 AM CST / 4:15 AM PST Arena Riga TBD TBD Saturday, June 5

11:15 AM EST / 10:15 AM CST / 8:15 AM PST Arena Riga TBD TBD Bronze Medal Game Venue Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Sunday, June 6

8:15 AM EST / 7:15 AM CST / 5:15 AM PST Arena Riga SF Loser 1 SF Loser 2 Gold Medal Game Venue Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Sunday, June 6

1:15 PM EST / 12:15 PM CST / 10:15 AM PST Arena Riga SF Winner 1 SF Winner 2

