The Hammon, Barry Head Coaching Vacancies Report: Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon is one of the five candidates for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. Spurs Vice President of Basketball Operations Brent Barry is also one of the five candidates.

Hammon is a candidate for the Orlando Magic’s head coaching vacancy as well. In past offseasons, Hammon has been interviewed for other head coaching vacancies.

Hammon just completed her seventh season as an assistant coach with the Spurs. Barry just completed his third season in the Spurs’ front office.

The Oubre Jr. Report: The Spurs are one of three teams who will have interest in unrestricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. this offseason, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports. Along with the Spurs, are the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Among the 2021 free agent group, Oubre Jr. is in the Top-25 of free agents in 3-point attempts, after he launched 5.2 per game this past season with the Golden State Warriors. He’s a career 32.6% shooter from three, but he has shown he can bring that number up to 35%, like he did with Phoenix in the 2019-20 season.

He’s also active on the defensive end helping to get stops, with his 4.5 defensive rebounds, one steal, and 0.8 blocks per game. He’s 7th in the free agent group among players 6’9″ and below in getting stops (defensive rebounds + steals + blocks) per game with 6 per game, according to Analyzing the League’s free agent page.

Among free agents 6’9″ and below, he’s in the Top-60 among 192 free agents in win shares, with 2.2 per game. Oubre Jr. played in 55 games with the Warriors this season, where he averaged 15.4 points, 6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 turnovers in 30.7 minutes per game.

The Cap Situations: It’s unknown at the moment what Oubre Jr. will be seeking in free agency and where his projection for salary currently stands.

The Spurs will have close to $50 million in cap space depending on what decisions they make in free agency with their own free agents (DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, Rudy Gay, etc.). The Knicks could have close to $53.5 million in cap space this offseason. As for the Heat, they can open up a maximum of $28.1 million in cap space, but that would force Miami to lose key players like Victor Oladipo (unrestricted free agent), Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn (restricted free agents), Goran Dragic (non-guaranteed), and Andre Iguodala (non-guaranteed).

H/T HoopsRumors.com

The post Reports: Becky Hammon, Brent Barry Candidates for Head Coaching Vacancies; Spurs Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr. appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Reports: Becky Hammon, Brent Barry Candidates for Head Coaching Vacancies; Spurs Interest in Kelly Oubre Jr.