Monday Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported the San Antonio Spurs will not tender the $1.7 qualifying offer to guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to make him a restricted free agent on August 2. This means Weatherspoon will become an unrestricted free agent entering free agency.

While the Spurs could still re-sign Weatherspoon with early bird rights, this is a signal the team is likely ready to move on from the guard while also beginning the first steps of opening up their close to $50 million in potential cap space this offseason.

Weatherspoon was drafted by the Spurs in 2019 out of the second round and he’s been on a two-way contract for his first two seasons in the league. Since Weatherspoon was coming off a two-way deal, the Spurs had the ability to make him a restricted free agent.

This past season Weatherspoon played in just 20 games after beginning the season on the injury list, then with all the depth the Spurs had at the point guard position with Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, and rookie Tre Jones, it was tough for Weatherspoon to get minutes outside of the 4th quarter when games were already decided.

You can view the Spurs’ updated cap sheet here.

