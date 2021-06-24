Summer is the time for county fairs and community festivals which, in many places in the country, means livestock and rodeo. Nowhere is this more true than this week in Reno, Nevada at the Reno Rodeo.

Reno Rodeo Event Details

What Reno Rodeo 2021 When June 17 – June 26 Where Las Vegas, Neveda TV Broadcast Cowboy Channel Live Stream Watch Rodeo Online

With a full schedule of PRCA National Finals Rodeo events, it’s an important part of the competition and earnings schedule to qualify for the sport’s biggest stage. The Reno Rodeo started last Thursday, but only builds through this week into June 26, with $666,004 up for grabs.

Tilden Hooper Carries Average Lead Through Two Rounds

Currently third in the overall earnings standings, Hooper, the top-ranked bareback bronc rider in the world, fell to third at Reno in the second round. After claiming the lead spot in the first round with an 87 on Cougar Cougar Country, he turned in a 83.5 on James Bond to maintain the lead average at 85.3. It is getting close, however, as Jamie Howlett turned in a second quality round, trailing Hooper in the average by just two points.

Tyler Pearson Looks to Gain on Jacob Talley in Steer Wrestling Standings

After sharing a tie for the lead in the first round with a 3.8-second run Pearson turned in a 4.4-second round showing to take the average lead at 8.2 seconds, a full 1.2 seconds over the world’s top steer wrestling leader Talley. Pearson, a former World Champion (2017) earned just $22,101 in 2020, not qualifying for the NFR despite having done so the previous three years. He and Talley each have three victories this season, though the latter has a pair of co-championship finishes as well.

Kylee Scribner Leads Barrel Racing With Two Top-Three Finishes

Through the first two rounds, Scribner has finished third and second respectively, missing a second-round win by just one over two seconds. Currently ranked 19th in her rookie season with $20,923.43, the Azle, Texas native’s consistency has her with a lead of just 0.12-seconds. Hot on her heels, however, is Emily Miller-Beisel, who sits at No.10 in the standings with $24,779.11.

