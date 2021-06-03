This Thursday, June 3, the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) quickly approaches the midpoint of the season, racing into the Rally Italia Sardegna. The rally is held each year in Olbia Service Park in Sardinia, just off the coast of Italy. Beginning with the Shakedown on Thursday and early stag1es on Friday, the event will run through 20 stages in all. The rally will conclude on Sunday, June 6, finishing with the final four stages.

Race Info



What WRC Rally Italia Sardegna Where Sardinia, Italy Service Park Olbia When Thursday, June 3 – Shakedown @ 3 AM EST / Midnight PST Friday, June 4 – Stages 1-8 @ 2 AM EST / 11 PM PST (Thursday) Saturday, June 5 – Stages 9-16 @ 2 AM EST / 11 PM PST (Friday) Sunday, June 6 – Stages 17-20 @ 1:33 AM EST / 10:33 PM PST (Saturday) Stream PremiumTV

The fifth event of the championship chase is an important one for points-leader Sebastien Ogier. With 25 more points up for grabs, Ogier looks to snag the win and increase his bid to repeat as WRC Champion. To extend his lead this weekend, he’ll have to get past Spain’s Dani Sordo who has now taken the event back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020. Currently in seventh-place and 80 points behind the leader. With seven rallies left, a third consecutive win at the Rally Italia Sardegna could get him closer to the thick of things.

Rally Italia 2021 Route



Rally cars aren’t about a single race, but a driver’s performance in various settings across multiple stages in solo runs. The Rally Italia Sardegna has 20 different stages, and the winner of the rally is the driver that turns in the cumulative fastest time. A highlight feature of this rally is Micky’s Jump which is on Saturday’s leg of stages, named for the Monte Lerno stage’s designer Michele Carta. The jump is a signature look of rally car racing, that, taken at a high rate of speed, launches cars into the air. The trick, however, is about control and not getting too much jump, as landing is difficult on the machines.

In total, the Rally Italia Sardegna is 303.10 kilometers. Last year Sordo’s winning time was 2h41’37”5, just five seconds ahead of second-place finisher Thierry Neuville.

How to watch WRC Rally Italia 2021 from anywhere



In the United Kingdom, the Rally Italia Sardegna is broadcast by BT Sports. Streaming the stages from anywhere, however, can be a hassle. For individual sports and entertainment events like this rally, I use PremiumTV and I highly recommend it. With no contracts or VPN required to stream, PremiumTV offers the action you’re looking for, and at an affordable price, with no commitment. Rather than creating a new email for another seven-day trial, give them a try. This weekend, access to all stages of the Rally Italia Sardegna is just $14.99.

