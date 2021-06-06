This year, Floyd Mayweather looks to capitalize on the sideshow it has become. On Sunday, June 6, 2021, the undefeated, decorated former world-champion boxer Mayweather will enter the ring against streamer-turned-boxer Logan Paul. An un-sanctioned, eight-round special exhibition fight, FANMIO Boxing has the pay-per-view rights for this bout that is the latest in a trend of celebrity fights outside of the actual sport.

What Super Exhibition Fight Who Mayweather vs Logan Paul Where Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL When 8 PM ET (Main Fight around 10 PM) Watch Online ShowTime, Fanmio, Sky PremiumTV (Worldwide)

PPV Price for Mayweather Fight



Mayweather vs Paul is available through both ShowTime and FANMIO via pay-per-view. For FANMIO customers, every purchase comes with an exclusive fight t-shirt as well. The ticket price to stream the fight is $49.99 for all four fights on the card, including the main event. Where PremiumTV Only $29.99

In addition to the t-shirt ($29.99 value), all customers will be entered to be one of 20 winners that will get a video meet and greet with Mayweather and Paul. The ShowTime coverage doesn’t come with other perks and doesn’t require a ShowTime subscription.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream

Fight Preview

Mayweather took on UFC superstar Conor McGregor first, and after taking McGregor, a fighter who is used to three and five-round fights, to the deep waters of boxing, he found his rhythm and started connecting before the fight was stopped by referee.

His next fight was an exhibition match was in Japan against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. He held a size advantage over Nasukawa and made quick work of the young kickboxer.

Now he takes on the YouTube megastar, who will hold a notable size and reach advantage over Floyd. However, despite the differences on paper, Paul has a professional record of 0-1, losing his only fight against fellow YouTuber KSI. This fight might be a little more interesting if Mayweather was fighting Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, but he’s scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in late August.

But Logan, for his part, seems very confident in his abilities and has made a big guarantee ahead of the fight on Sunday.

“I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch,” Logan Paul said. “He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with.”

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Card

FANMIO, Mayweather Promotions, and Mayweather’s branding line The Money Team (TMT) have built this exhibition event to be a full card of entertainment. In addition to the main event, the card will include a rematch fight between Badou Jack and Jean Pascal. Former star NFL receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is also slated for one of the contests. Johnson’s opponent, as well as the fourth bout, have yet to be announced.

Mayweather vs Paul and watch the fight online in Canada

Mayweather and Jr Paul live In Canada, things might get a bit confusing if you’re not used to watching boxing fights in the region. You see, you have two ways that allow you to watch Mayweather Jr vs Logan Paul a certain chunk of the event, depending on the broadcasting rights. Where PremiumTV Only $29.99

Mayweather vs Logan Paul Live Stream in Australia

Fanmio Boxing with Showtime is offering PPV tickets for worldwide fans of boxing. Fanmio itself is a Boxing event streaming website. Therefore, fans from Australia can even enjoy the fight on 6 June 2021.

Logan Paul vs Mayweather fight Online in New Zealand

The broadcasting rights of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing bout is held by Fanmio and Showtime Boxing at this moment, and they are selling the PPV tickets. The fight can be streamed online. Hence, if you live far from the USA like New Zealand, once you purchase the PPV ticket there won’t be any hassle for you to watch the Logan Paul vs Mayweather fight live online.

