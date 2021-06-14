On Monday, June 14, 2021, it’s Group E’s turn to get involved in the action at the European 2020 Championships. Up first in the group is Poland taking on Slovakia at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Two teams that reached the playoffs in the 2016 tournament, both teams look to advance further in the action.

Event Details

What Poland vs Slovakia When Monday, June 14 at 12 p.m. ET Where Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Storylines

Poland

Reaching the quarter-final round in 2016 was the furthest that Poland has gotten in an international tournament since reaching the third-place match in the 1986 World Cup. Jakub Blaszczykowski was the leading scorer at the last Euros, but at 35 years old, the torch is being passed. Robert Lewandowski is there to pick it up and has the experience to do so.

A veteran in the tournament since he was in his early 20s, the captain has gotten his country this far with five goals in the Qualifiers. In domestic league play, Lewandowski is always a threat to score, recording 20 or more goals in nine of his last 10 professional seasons. With Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last year, he scored 41 goals, helping win his seventh consecutive league title. He’ll be the key to the Poles getting the victory over Slovakia.

Slovakia

Martin Dubravka has his work cut out for himself on Monday against Lewandowski and Poland. In seven Qualifiers starts, the 32-year-old goalkeeper surrendered 11 goals as the Slovaks went 3-1-3 to make the tournament. Unfortunately for the team, it wasn’t like there was a bad game here and there; Dubravka turned in just one clean-sheet performance.

Strength in numbers is going to be the best approach for Slovakia as, unlike Poland, they’ve received offensive production from a number of players. In the Qualifiers, three players contributed three or more goals. Teamwork, teamwork, teamwork. On defense, the tactic may be to force the rest of the Polish team to beat them, shutting down Lewandowski.

Prediction

Poland is the stronger team and they’ll come out with the victory. Lewandowski’s name pops up repeatedly throughout this preview, and for good reason. In fact, expect his name to be repeated in the broadcast as well. He could have a two-goal day as Poland gets the win 3-0.

How to watch Euro 2020 Tournament

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $29.99

