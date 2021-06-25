PFL 6 is tonight in Atlantic City, NJ as the focus shifts to heavyweights and women’s lightweights. Former PFL champ Kayla Harrison (9-0) headlines the card against grappler Cindy Dandois (16-6).

What PFL 6: Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois fight When June 25, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET Where Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, NJ TV Broadcast ESPN+ & ESPN2 Live Stream (Main Card) Watch from Anywhere

The card also features former UFC star Anthony Pettis (24-11) as he faces off against Raush Manfio (12-3).

Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio

Lance Palmer vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Denis Goltsov vs. Brandon Sayles

Ali Isaev vs. Renan Ferreira

If you’re away from home or in another country, streaming the fight can be difficult. PremiumTV is a great option to check out, and it doesn’t require a VPN, plus there is no contract or subscription. PremiumTV is a high-quality stream that can be viewed on any Internet-enabled device. They are offering PFL 6 main card fight only $14.99.

Kayla Harrison has seemed unstoppable in the PFL. She has a 9-0 record for a reason and she stands out as easily the best fighter in her division.

While you could easily make a case for her as one of the pound-for-pound best in MMA, Harrison has said she doesn’t really care about rankings and only cares about improving, although she’s already a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo.

She takes on an MMA veteran in Dandois. Harrison would have preferred being matched up with someone coming off a win, instead of Dandois, who lost to Kaitlin Young in her PFL debut, but Harrison remains focused on her challenger.

“At the end of the day we both have a job to do and she’s going to try to take me out,” Harrison said. “I have to remember that. I have to remember that she’s coming for me and my job is to go out there and make sure that I instill my will and I win the fight in glorious fashion.”

In the co-main event, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will be hoping to have a better outing than he did in his PFL debut, where he lost a unanimous decision to Clay Collard.

Coming from the UFC, Pettis was expected to make a splash but did otherwise. He’ll be looking to correct his mistakes tonight against Manfio.

But don’t expect Manfio to just roll over. Manfio has been wanting a bigger fight, and while he respects Pettis and says he is a fan of the former UFC lightweight, Manfio says Pettis is going downhill.

Manfio has looked promising in his career, and he seems willing to get in a fire fight with Pettis.

– 170 lbs – Ray Cooper III vs. Pavel Kusch

– 170 lbs- M. Magomedkerimov vs. Bojan Velickovic

– 155 lbs – Kayla Harrison vs. Jozette Cotton – 170 lbs – A. Nurmagomedov vs. Jonatan Westin – 170 lbs – João Zeferino vs. Yuri Villefort – 170 lbs – Rick Story vs. Carlton Minus – 170 lbs – Jake Shields vs. Herman Terrado – 185 lbs- John Howard vs. Bruno Santos – 185 lbs – A. Magomedov vs. A. Gonçalves – 185 lbs – Shamil Gamzatov vs. Rex Harris – 185 lbs – Louis Taylor vs. Andre Lobato – 185 lbs- Gasan Umalatov vs. Eddie Gordon How to watch PFL 6 Main Card Fight ESPN2 is the broadcast partner for the main fight card, and the prelims are only available via streaming on ESPN+ or the ESPN App (requires ESPN TV subscription). This bout is not a pay-per-view event. ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month, or as part of the larger Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. The Disney Bundle is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. If you are looking for PFL main Card fight, you must change your channel/stream ESPN+ to ESPN 2. PremiumTV offering the PFL 6 main card Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois fight only $14.99.

