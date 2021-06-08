We’re finally here. After several rounds and elimination games, the Women’s College World Series Final begins tonight. The best-of-three finals will put the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners against the 10th-seeded Florida State Seminoles.

WCWS Championship Series Info



What 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series Final When Tuesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 10, 2021 Where Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Who Oklahoma vs Florida State TV Broadcast ESPN Live Stream PremiumTV

Oklahoma made it to the final by beating the cinderella James Madison Dukes 7-1 on Monday. Florida State punched their ticket with an 8-5 win over Alabama.

Women’s College Softball Series finals Game preview:

Oklahoma: The Sooners will be going for their fifth national title while the Seminoles will be seeking their second.

Each team lost their opening games in the WCWS, but was able to rattle off four straight victories, all in elimination games to get here.

Sooners pitcher Giselle Juarez had an outstanding showing in the game against the Dukes, with 11 strikeouts and only allowing four hits.

It was certainly needed after James Madison shocked everyone with a victory in the first game of the Women’s College World Series, but the Sooners seemed more prepared and James Madison likely knew that was coming.

“Oklahoma does have a tough offense,” Dukes pitcher Odicci Alexander said. “Facing them twice, I knew it was going to be hard. I knew they were going to put balls in play. They kind of just strung their hits together more than we did.”

Their most recent national titles came in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017, and all of their championships have been under head coach Patty Gasso.

Florida State: For Florida State, they took a big early lead in the game with an 8-0 lead, but Alabama would fight back as they rallied off five straight points. But Florida State hung on to advance to the final.

Freshman Kaley Mudge was a standout in the game, going 5-for-5 for two runs and two RBIs in a performance that will be hard to top.

The Juarez-Mudge matchup should be one to watch in the final and could have an impact on the series. Sydney Sherrill, Anna Shelnutt, Elizabeth Mason, Dani Morgan, and Cassidy Davis. Their 2018 trip looked a little different — they had double-digit home runs. This year there’s a different identity.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s College World Series Final games



The television provider for the Women’s College World Series is ESPN, which will air the games scattered across their various channels. Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA Softball series Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $14.99.

WCWS Championship Schedule

Game Time & Date TV Channel Result Game 1 June 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday ESPN/WatchESPN Live Stream Game 2 June 9 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday ESPN/WatchESPN Live Stream *Game 3 June 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday ESPN/WatchESPN Live Stream

*If necessary

Who will win:

Oklahoma will win if: Their offense gets rolling. If they are getting hits off of Sandercock early, gaining the momentum, forcing the Seminoles to look to their bullpen and scramble for answers, they will win this series.

FSU will win if: Sandercock and the Nole’s pitching staff is able to contain OU’s hitters and if their offense can find a way to put runs on the board like they did Monday night. They will need big-time production from the top of their lineup, Kaley Mudge, Sydney Sherrill, Elizabeth Mason and Cassidy Davis. Prediction According to NCAA

