The San Antonio Spurs will have over $50 million in cap space available this offseason which will allow them to address shooting, size, length, and athleticism that they were desperately lacking this past season.

Maintaining financial flexibility is significant for rebuilding teams like the Spurs because it allows teams to be creative and not be limited when making future moves that could potentially bring more success to the organization.

For example, the Sacramento Kings are limited as to how they can build their team around Fox because they have given large contracts to Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield, and they potentially might lose their starting center in Richaun Holmes because of their financial situation.

Spurs Free Agents

The Spurs will need to make decisions on unrestricted veteran free agents Rudy Gay, Patty Mills, DeMar DeRozan, and Gorgui Dieng. They will have bird rights on Gay, DeRozan, and Mills.

Mills started off the season well but regressed as the season went on and fell into a shooting slump for the majority of the second half of the season.

DeMar DeRozan played well throughout the season as the Spurs’ number one option, but he did not play well when the Spurs needed him to be at his best against Memphis in the play-in tournament.

Rudy Gay was a steady veteran presence off the bench and consistently played well for the Spurs when they needed him to.

The Spurs signed Dieng through the buyout market to backup Jakob Poeltl but he wasn’t able to consistently get into the rotation and he played well in some games and struggled in others when he got the opportunity.

Keita Bates-Diop will be a restricted free agent this offseason. He showed when given the opportunity that he could be a solid defender and could knock down the three-point shot occasionally.

Trey Lyles could be on his way out of San Antonio considering reports of his dissatisfaction with his role within the team. He also missed plenty of time towards the end of the season with a sprained ankle.

The DeMar DeRozan Situation

The Spurs will need to figure out the DeMar DeRozan situation before they can do anything else in free agency. They have several options such as resigning him, letting him walk, or executing a sign and trade with another team. This will be the first thing that the Spurs will address because they won’t be able to do much with DeRozan’s $39 million dollar cap hold still on their books.

Look for part two of this series coming soon with a look at the 2021 Restricted and Unrestricted Free Agent class and some targets that could fit with the Spurs.

