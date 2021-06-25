If you are just a football admirer who likes to kick a ball from time to time with friends, your shape and daily habits can influence only your well-being. So, it is up to you to decide whether you need a diet and constant workouts. However, if you have decided to go pro in this sport, you have to move the goalposts. You are responsible for the way you look, move, and achieve the required results. Every football club hires professional nutritionists who create the right menu and diet for football players. Indeed, their diet must be useful and qualitatively affect the player’s progress. Of course, every nutritionist has a specific approach and views on certain products, but in most cases, specialists’ opinions coincide very often. So, if you have already got an answer to the question “is essaypro legit?” to clear up your schedule, it is time to find peculiarities of football players’ diet and lifestyle.

Peculiarities of a football player’s nutrition

When it comes to professional football players, their fat mass shouldn’t exceed 12% of the total body weight. If this number increases, the player becomes slower, and their joints and spine have to withstand the extra load. For instance, a person who does not engage in any professional sports and leads a normal healthy lifestyle consumes only 2,400 calories per day, while a football player must consume from 3,000 to 3,500 calories per day when their body is under stress. If the loads increase, a football player must consume 5,000 calories. A menu of a professional football player should consider various factors, including the necessary nutrients.

Proteins

A football player should consume about 2,3 g of protein per 1 kg of weight. Bear in mind that 60 percent of all proteins should be of animal origin. In this case, beef, chicken, fish, dairy products, and eggs are suitable products. The remaining missing grams of proteins can be replenished thanks to beans, cereals, rice, and baked potatoes.

Fats

The athlete should get 1,8 g of fat per 1 kilogram of body weight. Fats are essential elements that provide you with the very necessary energy for physical activity and so on. Most of them are found in dairy products (butter, cream, etc.), nuts, and oils from nuts, flax, and sesame.

Carbohydrates

And the last thing that the human body cannot do without is carbohydrates. Everything is a bit complicated here since there are no specific norms for consuming carbohydrates per day for athletes. One should consider that simple and complex carbohydrates are absorbed differently. Various grains, vegetables, and fruits with a low amount of sugar belong to complex carbohydrates and are preferable.

Diet of football players

Each professional team has its menu, which depends not only on a nutritionist and coach’s views. Since many teams have foreigners, in whose homeland the national cuisine can radically differ from the local one, their preferences are considered too.

Breakfast

At breakfast, the player should receive 30 percent of the total daily menu. This meal is practically the most basic one, and the player should receive many useful nutrients, which will be used during training. Most often, the football player’s breakfast consists of some porridge, eggs, whole-grain baked goods, and fresh juices.

Lunch

During lunch, the athlete should consume 40 percent of the total daily menu. Therefore, this meal is also important. In this case, lunch is intended for the body to recover after the training process. Football players usually eat soups, pastries, vegetables, protein foods, and fruits.

Snack

It shouldn’t exceed 10 percent of the daily menu. At first, it may seem an unnecessary moment, but it actually plays a very big role in recovery. As a rule, athletes eat vegetables, fruits, various dairy products and drink fresh juices.

Dinner

The player consumes 20 percent of the total daily menu. The main task here is the correct calculation of calories, not to overdo it with their amount. As a rule, the stomach during sleep works in an inhibited mode. Therefore, the food must be digested before the athlete goes to bed. Otherwise, unwanted digestive problems will occur. Thus, football players consume vegetables and sugar-free drinks.

Healthy habits

Probably, it is no secret that football players are prohibited from eating junk food such as chips, carbonated drinks containing a large amount of sugar, various products that are deep-fried, sweet creams, and alcoholic beverages. If a football player doesn’t follow a diet during the season, consuming prohibited foods such as alcohol, fast food, and much more, they will get a fine. In general, professional football players should lead a healthy lifestyle to achieve great results.

Workout

Successful football players must work out a lot individually and exclude any indulgences. They should regularly visit a gym, focusing on strength, endurance, speed, and functional state in their pieces of training. Most of them have three strength training sessions a week, alternating cardio and functional exercises.

Recovery procedures

Swimming is one of the best ways to recover from workouts. In addition to training, professional football players should pay great attention to rest. They go to bed early and get up early, especially before the match. The right sleeping schedule helps muscles recover and feel the energy in the daytime.

