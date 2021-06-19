It’s been a spring full of upsets in college baseball, with No.6 TCU, No.11 Old Dominion, No.15 Florida failing to survive the Regionals. The drama continued in the Super Regionals where N.C. State pulled off the upset of top-ranked Arkansas, winning their series 2-1.

NCAA Men’s College Series 2021

What 2021 NCAA College World Series When Saturday, June 19 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Where Omaha, Nebraska Venue TD Ameritrade Park TV Broadcast ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

2021 College Baseball preview: No.3 Vanderbilt vs No. 6 Arizona

After rolling through the Regionals, Arizona hit a slight speed bump against No.12 Ole Miss in the Super Regionals. Their loss to the Rebels in the second game of that series was barely an inconvenience, as the Wildcats responded with 16 runs in the final. That, of course, was nothing new for Arizona who led the nation in runs with 526 scores in 61 games, an average of 8.62 per outing.

If there’s a team to handle the Wildcats’ offense remaining in the tournament, it’s Vanderbilt. The Commodores recorded eight shutouts this season, tied for third most in the nation. Pairing nicely with their 3.37 team ERA, Vanderbilt isn’t too far behind in scoring (7.1 runs per game), as they showed in the Regionals with a pair of double-digit games.

This matchup, an exhibition of pitching versus hitting, is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m. EST. For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $34.99.

ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events.

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State TBD Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona TBD Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia TBD Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State TBD Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser TBD Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner TBD Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser TBD Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner TBD Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

