It’s been a spring full of upsets in college baseball, with No.6 TCU, No.11 Old Dominion, No.15 Florida failing to survive the Regionals. The drama continued in the Super Regionals where N.C. State pulled off the upset of top-ranked Arkansas, winning their series 2-1.
NCAA Men’s College Series 2021
|What
|2021 NCAA College World Series
|When
|Saturday, June 19 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Where
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Venue
|TD Ameritrade Park
|TV Broadcast
|ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV
2021 College Baseball preview: No.3 Vanderbilt vs No. 6 Arizona
After rolling through the Regionals, Arizona hit a slight speed bump against No.12 Ole Miss in the Super Regionals. Their loss to the Rebels in the second game of that series was barely an inconvenience, as the Wildcats responded with 16 runs in the final. That, of course, was nothing new for Arizona who led the nation in runs with 526 scores in 61 games, an average of 8.62 per outing.
If there’s a team to handle the Wildcats’ offense remaining in the tournament, it’s Vanderbilt. The Commodores recorded eight shutouts this season, tied for third most in the nation. Pairing nicely with their 3.37 team ERA, Vanderbilt isn’t too far behind in scoring (7.1 runs per game), as they showed in the Regionals with a pair of double-digit games.
This matchup, an exhibition of pitching versus hitting, is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m. EST. For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $34.99.
Watch Vanderbilt vs Arizona College World Series Games
ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.
Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events.
College Series Games Schedule 2021
|Game
|Date / Time
|Matchup
|Result
|Game 1
|Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Stanford vs NC State
|TBD
|Game 2
|Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Vanderbilt vs Arizona
|TBD
|Game 3
|Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Tennessee vs Virginia
|TBD
|Game 4
|Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Texas vs Mississippi State
|TBD
|Game 5
|Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
|TBD
|Game 6
|Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
|TBD
|Game 7
|Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
|TBD
|Game 8
|Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
|TBD
|Game 9
|Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 10
|Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|World Series Semi-Final
|Game 11
|Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 12
|Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 13 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 14 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|World Series Final
|Finals Game 1
|Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
|Finals Game 2
|Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
|Finals Game 3 (if necessary)
|Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
