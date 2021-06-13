The NBA Playoffs continued on Saturday night with just one game and it featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers crushing the Utah Jazz to get back into their Western Conference Semifinals series.

Leonard scored 34 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Clippers to a 132-106 Game 3 win at the Staples Center on Saturday. Paul George broke out of his slump added 31 points for Los Angeles, who connected on 19 of their 36 three-point attempts.

Leonard and George finally found a way to click on the offense end on the same night as they combined for 65 of the Clippers’ 132 points. George struggled in the first two games in Utah, shooting just 34 percent in both games. Saturday saw him get hot early and keep his foot on the gas the entire game, it resulted in a big win for Los Angeles.

Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum added 17 points each for the Clippers, who will look to avoid going down 3-1 in Game 4 on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 30 points, despite leaving the game after re-aggravating the ankle injury he suffered at the end of Game 2. Joe Ingles chipped in 19 points for Utah and Jordan Clarkson added 14.

Los Angeles’ zone defense caused problems for the Jazz, who shot just 17 of 40 inside the arc.

