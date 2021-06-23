With his team trailing by one, Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams drew up a game-winning play for his young big man, Deandre Ayton. And the 22-year-old was ready for the challenge.

Ayton jammed home an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, lifting the Suns past the LA Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday night.

Williams got a free timeout with the officials reviewing a play on instant replay, allowing him to draw up the alley-oop lob play to win the game. Prior to that, LA Clippers forward Paul George missed out on a chance to put Los Angeles up three points when he missed two free throws, leaving the door open for the Suns.

Ayton had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns after scoring 20 points in Game 1. Cameron Payne led Phoenix with 29 points and nine assists as he shot 50 percent from the field.

Devin Booker had 20 points despite leaving the game to get stitches in his nose after colliding with Clippers guard Patrick Beverly in the second half.

Meanwhile, George led the Clippers with 26 points but was just 1-for-8 from three-point range. Reggie Jackson added 19 and Ivica Zubac chipped in 14 for Los Angeles, who finds themselves in an 0-2 hole for the third time in these playoffs.

Game 3 is Thursday in Los Angeles.

The post NBA Playoffs: Ayton’s Last Second Dunk Lifts Suns To 2-0 Series Lead appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: NBA Playoffs: Ayton’s Last Second Dunk Lifts Suns To 2-0 Series Lead