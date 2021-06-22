The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery is tonight, and while there are no sure things in this draft, that won’t stop NA teams and front offices from hoping the ping pong balls fall their way in hopes of drafting a new franchise cornerstone.

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery drawing will be conducted on Tuesday, June 22. You can watch the 2021 NBA Draft lottery on ESPN or stream it via the Watch ESPN app or can stream here

NBA Draft Lottery 2021 Preview

Whether that is USC big man Evan Moley, G-League ignite swingman Jalen Green, or Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs remains to be seen. The player could very well be someone who wasn’t even made it to the top of mock drafts.

Currently, the Houston Rockets, who have a questionable future after James Harden was moved, have the best chances to lock down the number one pick. The Rockets badly need help in several areas so they’d likely look for the best available player if they get the number one pick in next month’s draft.

The Detroit Pistons are expected to land the number two pick, and the Orlando Magic, who seem to be perennial lottery participants, are expected to lock up the third pick.

But the thing that makes the lottery so fun is that not everything always goes as planned and some teams can move up and unseat one of the top three favorites.

Back in 1998, the San Antonio Spurs were not expected to have a chance at drafting Tim Duncan. It seemed he was Boston-bound, but the ping pong balls fell in San Antonio’s favor and Boston had to settle on another player that never had the impact that Duncan did.

Duncan went on to become a five-time NBA champion and a Hall-of-Farmer so there is certainly importance to tonight’s draft lottery. For San Antonio, it was franchise-changing, and they’ll be in the lottery tonight hoping to move way up from where they are expected to land at number 11.

How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery

The event will be broadcast by ESPN, with a live stream available via the WatchESPN app. The lottery drawing will be held before the beginning of the ESPN broadcast, which will cover the announcement of the order of the picks for the 2021 NBA Draft. Otherwise, you can watch the NBA Draft lottery 2021 Live Stream online from any location without by SilverAndBlack.TV

NBA Draft Lottery 2021 odds

Houston Rockets > 14.00 percent

Detroit Pistons > 14.00 percent

Orlando Magic > 14.00 percent

Oklahoma City Thunder> 11.50 percent

Cleveland Cavaliers > 11.50 percent

Minnesota Timberwolves > 9.00 percent

Toronto Raptors> 7.50 percent

Chicago Bulls> 4.50 percent

Sacramento Kings> 4.50 percent

New Orleans Pelicans> 4.50 percent

Charlotte Hornets> 1.80 percent

San Antonio Spurs> 1.70 percent

Indiana Pacers> 1.00 percent

Golden State Warriors> 0.50 percent

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, broadcast live tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, will determine the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the 2021 NBA Draft. Below are the individuals who will represent their respective teams. pic.twitter.com/vXxYmdJxo7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 21, 2021

Since the lottery odds have been flattened as part of a reformatted system put in place three years ago, two teams have jumped ahead of the team owning the best odds to land the No. 1 pick in the draft. The New Orleans Pelicans did it in 2019, and the Minnesota Timberwolves did so in 2020. So we’ll have to wait and find out what happens at Tuesday’s annual NBA Draft Lottery at 8:30 p.m. ET.

