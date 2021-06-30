It’s been a roller coaster ride to say the least at the 2021 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and it’s really just getting started. On Monday night, the final series begins between No.4 Vanderbilt and No.7 Mississippi State to determine who will take home the title. The two teams played a three-game series back in late April, in which Vanderbilt won 2-1, taking the first and third games.

What CWS 2021 Finals: Vanderbilt vs Miss State Game 3 Live Stream When Wednesday, June 30, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

For the Commodores they’re looking to repeat as champions after winning the last tournament in 2019 over Michigan for the school’s second title in the last decade. On the other hand, the Bulldogs are seeking the program’s first baseball title in just their second appearance at the final stage. They came up short in 2013, getting shutout in the finale, 8-0.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Baseball Game 3 Preview



Commodores starting pitcher Christian Little looked like his command was slipping early. After he followed a wild pitch with three consecutive walks on 12 pitches, coach Tim Corbin had seen enough. With the bases loaded, Little was pulled from the game, still accountable for the loaded bases. Without a home run in the inning, the Bulldogs scored four runs, and with a 5-1 lead, never looked back.

Neither team’s pitching was particularly dominant, though Vanderbilt’s 10 allowed walks certainly set them as the lesser unit for the night. The real difference was the Bulldog’s ability to put the ball in play. Taking advantage of the free base runners, they scored their 13 runs while recording 14 hits and 11 RBIs. It was a team affair as eight Bulldogs registered hits, with four players having multiple.

By far, Tuesday was Vanderbilt’s worst game of the postseason. In fact, it was their worst loss on the season, second only to their 14-2 loss to Georgia on April 8. For what it’s worth, the Commodores responded with a 5-2 victory over those Bulldogs the next night. Can they do the same against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State?

Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State Game 3: CWS FInals Live Stream



ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games respectively on ESPN, ESPN2 in the U.S.

2021 NCAA CWS Game 2 Recap

With a win on Tuesday, Vanderbilt would have repeated as NCAA Division I Baseball Champions, defending their 2019 title*. Now Mississippi State has stayed alive, keeping up their hopes for securing the program’s first CWS title in just its second appearance in the final.

Bulldogs Force Game 3 at College World Series

After the rain delay ended, the Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, which started two hours late due to the weather. With two outs in the top of the second, Vanderbilt catcher CJ Rodriguez belted a solo home run to left field, and it looked as though the game might go tit for tat. In the bottom of the third, Mississippi State ended any notion of that.

CWS Finals Game 3 Prediction

There’s comfort in trends when making predictions. The trend since the Super Regional round has been that big offensive nights are usually followed by a loss. Of the games in the Supers and the CWS, only twice has a team won their next game after scoring double-digits in their previous contest. The other six times a team scored double-digits, that team has lost their next game.

Mississippi State stands with Stanford as the only teams to accomplish the feat and follow a strong night with another. Toss out the trend! The Bulldogs will once again turn in another solid performance, resulting in the program’s first NCAA College World Series title. Hold tight though, it’s going to be a close one.

