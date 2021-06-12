Could UFC 263: Adesanya versus Vettori 2 be the last the UFC sees of Nate Diaz? The answer to this question may depend on the result of the fight. At 36 years old, the former welterweight contender returns to the Octagon on Saturday, June 12 against No.3 Leon Edwards. The bout is just one fight on a stacked main card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Watch MMA UFC 263 Fight here

What UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 When Saturday, June 12, 2021 Where Glendale, Arizona Venue Gila River Arena Broadcast ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Live Stream WATCH LIVE (Worldwide)

In an April interview with MMA Junkie before the bout with Holland, Vettori made his aspirations clear for the year. When asked “Do you see yourself being the champion in 2021”, Vettori confidently responded, “Yeah, I think it’s definitely going to happen in 2021… I’m not scared of saying it and putting pressure on me to prove it.”

Three months later and that opportunity is here. While he’s looking out for the knockout moves from Adesanya, Vettori will likely be looking for takedowns. 53 percent of his victories have come by way of submission.

Back to cutting weight for his return back to the 185-pound middleweight class, Adesanya will face a familiar opponent instead of licking his wounds. Before he was a champion, Adesanya fought Vettori back in 2018 on UFC Fight Night, winning by split decision.

Five fights later, the Nigerian claimed the middleweight belt from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in 2019 with a Round 2 knockout.

Now, just three months after his first loss, it’s back to business to defend his own belt.

Not content with one belt, Adesanya moved up to light heavyweight in March to challenge for the belt at 205 pounds. The attempt was unsuccessful, and Adesanya lost for the first time in his professional career. Vettori, meanwhile, worked his way through the ranks after the fight, now finding himself as the third-ranked fighter in the class and with his eyes on the title.

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

170 lbs.: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

170 lbs.: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263: Adesanya versus Vettori 2 is a pay-per-view event on ESPN+. The early preliminary fights and the preliminary card will be carried on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

UFC 263: Adesanya versus Vettori 2 is a pay-per-view event on ESPN+. The early preliminary fights and the preliminary card will be carried on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Two title fights between familiar foes headline UFC 263. Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori, whom he defeated by split decision in April 2018.

