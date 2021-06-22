Bracket 2 at the 2021 NCAA College World Series had some shocking losses, with both No.2 Texas and No.3 Tennessee now facing elimination in a head-to-head game on Tuesday, June 22. After that game, the teams responsible for putting them there, No. 7 Mississippi State and unranked Virginia respectively, will face each other in the evening.

What CWS 2021: Mississippi State vs Virginia Live Stream When Tuesday, June 22, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream Click here to watch

All of the action continues at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

College World Series: Mississippi State vs. Virginia Game Preview

Talk about a surprising run! The Cavaliers hardly finished the regular season above .500, and they are now coming off of an exciting upset victory over the tournament’s second highest-ranked team in No.3 Tennessee.

Virginia

It wasn’t just a win, it was a shutout. Since they reached the postseason, Virginia has been flirting with disaster, first falling to the elimination bracket at the Regionals, then dropping the opener of a first-to-two series at the Super Regionals. Some teams play better under pressure, which could make things interesting now that the Cavaliers are ahead by a victory in the CWS.

The pressure is still on, however, as now Virginia has to play a Mississippi State team that just upset No.2 Texas in a close game. Everyone is interested to see just how much magic the Cavaliers have left in their cap.

Mississippi State



While Mississippi State hasn’t made things as difficult on themselves as their Tuesday opponent has, they still haven’t had it easy. A one-run victory over Cambell in the Regional was followed by a 9-1 beating by Notre Dame in the second game of the Super Regionals.

They responded to win that round and now prepare for Virginia after getting by Texas 2-1 in a tight one. The Longhorns almost mounted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth; the Bulldogs held on tight for the win.

When a scrappy team meets another scrappy team as Mississippi State will against Virginia, the more consistent team should come out on top. With a 46-16 record on the year, the Bulldogs should be that team, though they’re almost a different team away from Dudy Noble Field back in Starkville. Their home turf was the site of 30 of their wins.

Mississippi State has averaged more than a full run per game than Virginia has, and that should be the key to victory. While Virginia played Tennessee with solid defense, their pitching was iffy.

Most of their defensive outs came with the ball in play. The Cavaliers are much different than the top-ERA rotation in the NCAA that Texas was, so if they can settle in and get the bats going, the Bulldogs should do well.

