The men’s competition will take place Thursday and Saturday with the women in action Friday and Sunday. The Olympic team will be named at the conclusion of each discipline’s second day of competition.

Viewing guide

What: U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Where: The Dome at America’s Center

When; June 24 – 27, 2021

TV Channel: NBC/Olympics Channel

How to stream: Click Here to watch

USA Men’s Gymnastics Trials Preview



Like Biles on the women’s team, Sam Mikulak on the men’s side is the only member with Olympic experience competing in the U.S. Trials this weekend. One of the greatest men in the nation’s history of the sport, Mikulak’s individual U.S. resume is similar to Biles’. A member of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams,

Earlier this month, however, Mikulak came up short in his bid for a seventh U.S. Championship, finishing with the bronze medal. Brody Malone took home the gold in Fort Worth, Texas, while Yul Moldauer earned the silver medal. On Thursday and Saturday, all three of them will compete against 17 others for the opportunity to represent the U.S.A. in Tokyo.

How to watch Men’s Day 2 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials?



NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the USA, carrying the U.S. Trials on their broadcast channel as well as their Peacock streaming service.

Access to the Trials on Peacock is stuck behind the paywall of their paid services, and if you’ve already cut the cord on network television, watching this weekend’s gymnastics events can be difficult. For this, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contract or subscription, PremiumTV brings you the sporting and entertainment events from around the world that you want – no VPN required. Right now, PremiumTV is giving access to all four days of the U.S. Gymnastics Trials for $19.99

Olympic Men’s Gymnastics Trials Participating athletes

Cameron Bock, Tustin, Calif./University of Michigan

Allan Bower, Chandler, Ariz./University of Oklahoma

Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz./Stanford University

Alex Diab, Glen Ellyn, Ill./University of Illinois

Gage Dyer, Yukon, Okla./University of Oklahoma

Vitaliy Guimaraes, Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma

Ian Gunther, Houston, Texas/Stanford University

Paul Juda, Deerfield, Ill./University of Michigan

Riley Loos, El Dorado Hills, Calif./Stanford University

Brody Malone, Belfast, Tenn./Stanford University

Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Akash Modi, Morganville, N.J./Stanford University

Yul Moldauer, Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester, Mass./Penn State University

Robert Neff, Brookfield, Wis./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Colin Van Wicklen, Spring, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Matt Wenske, Houston, Texas/University of Oklahoma

Donnell Whittenburg, Baltimore, Md./Salto Gymnastics

Shane Wiskus, Spring Park, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center

Alec Yoder, Indianapolis, Ind./Ohio State University

U.S. Olympics Trials Event Format

To make the gymnastics team in the Olympics, one has to be a well-rounded gymnast. In the U.S. Trials, the men and women will compete in multiple events, divided into two groups that rotate among the events.

The women compete in four different disciplines: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor. The men compete in six disciplines overall: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. For their performances, the athletes are judged by a panel that score them on a scale of one through 10. Difficulty and execution are the major factors in determining how judges factor their scores. The winning athlete is the one with the higher cumulative score.

The post Men’s Day 2: U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Live Stream, Participating List, TV Schedule and more appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Men’s Day 2: U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Live Stream, Participating List, TV Schedule and more