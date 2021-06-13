After a disappointing Euro 2016 campaign where they finished bottom of the table in a group with the likes of Hungary and Iceland, Austria will be looking for more success this time around. Austria has never won a European Championship, and in fact, they have never made it out of the group stage. However, this tournament is shaping up to be their first taste of knockout football, with only The Netherlands as a serious contender.

Date: Sunday, June 13 | Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+ ($), PrendeTV ($)

Free Audio Stream: TalkSport.com

David Alaba (Real Madrid C.F.) will of course garner all of the attention as the country’s best player, and he will look to help carry Austria to new heights this tournament. An extremely talent midfield with the likes of Marcel Sabitzer (R.B. Leipzig), Christoph Baumgartlinger (T.S.G. Hoffenheim), and Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg) will look to bolster Austria with a load of creativity. The reemergence of Marko Artnautovic (Shanghai Port) and a fresh face up top in Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart) will hope to add youth to a side who are in the prime of their careers.

Austria Squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford), Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern), Aleksandar Dragovic (Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen) Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt), Stefan Lainer (Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Stefan Ilsanker (Frankfurt), Konrad Laimer (Leipzig), Valentino Lazaro (Internazionale), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Luzern), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schöpf (Schalke)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai Port), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)

North Macedonia

A footballing nation that has not been very successful at times, this could be an opportunity for the country to begin a new era for sport. It may not be easy, seeing they will have to get through a superpower in the Netherlands and decent Austrian and Ukrainan sides, but we could very well see another Iceland in Group C.

37 year-old Goran Pandev(Genoa) is perhaps the most well known player for the country, having won the treble with Jose Mourniho at Inter Milan more than a decade ago. To fans of the English game, Leeds United left back Ezgjan Alioski may ring a bell after having a successful season with the Yorkshire side. A up and coming youngster to look out for is Elif Elmas (Napoli) who is making waves in Serie A and will be looking for a breakout tournament.

North Macedonia Squad

Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano), Damjan Sikovski (Doxa), Risto Jankov (Rabotnicki)

Defenders: Stefan Ristovksi (Dinamo), Darko Velkovski (Rijeka), Visar Musliu (Fehervar), Gjanni Alioski (Leeds United), Egzon Bejtulai (Shkendija), Kire Ristevski (Ujpest), Gjoko Zajkov (Charleroi)

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi (Dinamo), Boban Nikolov (Lecce), Enis Bardhi (Levante), Elif Elmas (Napoli), Stefan Spirovski (Larnaca), Tihomir Kostadinov (Ruzomberok), Ferhan Hasani (Partizani), Daniel Avramovski (Kayserispor), Marijan Radeski (Akademija Pandev)

Forwards: Goran Pandev (Genoa), Aleks Trajkovski (Mallorca), Ivan Trickovski (Larnaca), Vlatko Stojanovksi (Chambly), Darko Churlinov (Stuttgart), Milan Ristovski (Spartak Trnava), Krste Velkoski (Sarajevo)

