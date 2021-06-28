After defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime in Game 6 of their third-round series, Montreal faces the Tampa Bay Lightning, who outlasted the New York Islanders in a seven-game series. The first round of the Cup Final kicks off Monday, June 28 in Tampa.

When the Montreal Canadiens won the 24th Stanley Cup in franchise history back in 1993, seven years after their last championship, which itself was seven years after their 1970s dynasty ended, no could have predicted it would be nearly 30 years before the Habs got back to even playing in a Final again. But one of the dimmest periods in the organization followed that title in 1993, with often very little promise of achieving that form.

2021 Stanley Cup Finals schedule

Stanley Cup schedule:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Mon., June 28

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Game 2: Wed., June 30

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Game 3: Fri., July 2

Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Game 4: Mon., July 5

Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Game 5: Wed., July 7

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Game 6: Fri., July 9

Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

*Game 7: Sun., July 11

Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

If necessary

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The network will air the games respectively on NBC and NBCSN in the U.S. From Canada you can watch CBC and Sportsnet TV Channels.

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview for 2021 NHL FInals

Canada has its first Stanley Cup finalist in a decade as the Montreal Canadiens claimed the Clarence Campbell Bowl for the first time in team history. What a strange year.

But unlike the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Vancouver Canucks that last represented the north in the final, this year’s Montreal Canadiens are the plucky underdogs, the 16th-ranked playoff team that turned around a five-game losing streak at the end of the regular season and a 3-1 first-round series deficit to be here.

The Canadiens have drawn comparisons to other teams that went on unexpected runs, like the 2012 Los Angeles Kings, a Corsi-monster before it was cool and a low-scoring team that got by on relentless defence and excellent goaltending. These Habs, by the way, were second in Corsi this regular season, 17th in goals per game and, yes, Carey Price has a .934 save percentage and 2.02 GAA in the playoffs.

Both formations are strong, Tampa Bay’s surprising no one since they were in this position a season ago with largely the same team, Montreal’s shocking everybody with how they’ve discovered a winning form despite struggling through much of the regular season.

Some things about the Habs aren’t so surprising. Everyone knew Carey Price had such championship-calubre play in him; he’s shown it at every level in his hockey career other than the NHL to this point. Phillip Danault’s defensive prowess may not be known by a standard hockey fan, but his peers are fully aware of how difficult he is to play against. Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are once again showing the talents that put them on the map in the post-season bubble last year, and now arguably the top prospect in the game, Cole Caufield, has joined the team and brought his record-breaking offensive output right along with him. And there are defencemen Shea Weber and Jeff Petry, two players who had a repuation for their contributions at both ends of the ice long before this run began.

