As wild as the unofficial boxing matches have been over the last seven months, that side of the sport may have finally gotten it right with this Saturday’s “Tribute to the Kings.” Produced by FITE, the same group who aired Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter, ups the ante with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stepping in the ring with UFC Legend Anderson “The Spider Silva”. The bout, of course, is an offering to the real match of the evening – a special exhibition between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr vs Hector Camacho Jr.

What A Tribute to the Kings: Chavez Sr. vs Camacho Jr. When Saturday, June 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. PST Where Estadio Jalisco – Guadalajara, Mexico Official Broadcast FITE.TV Streaming WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

Hosted inside the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, FITE finally gives boxing fans a legitimate card, even if it is headlined by a near 60-year-old Chavez Sr. against 42-year-old Camacho Jr.

When Mike Tyson made his return to the ring last November, he showed that someone in their mid-50s can still bring it in the ring. Now, as the main event of a night that honors his own historic career, Chavez Sr. is stepping back into the arena he dominated for so long. A multiple-time world champion in three divisions and just weeks from turning 59 years old, he enters his 115th professional bout 16 years after his retirement; Saturday night won’t officially count of course.

Touching gloves with Chavez Sr. is Hector Camacho Jr., a former title-holder himself, and much more recently than his counterpart. In fact, Camacho Jr. last fought professionally in 2019, winning by knockout against Victor Abreu. The major draw for this bout is the storyline of a son avenging his father; in 1992 Chavez Sr. defeated Hector Camacho Sr. in a WBC Super Light title fight by unanimous decision.

Age aside, there’s a lot of firepower in the ring for this one. Across his 25-year career, Chavez Sr. won 107 of his 115 bouts, taking 85 of them by knockout. Camacho Jr. packs quite the punch himself, finishing 33 of his 59 victories the same way. Chavez Sr. left his last match in 2005 in a disappointing fashion, losing by corner retirement against Grover Wiley.

FITE is producing the Tribute to the Kings and will carry the fights via pay-per-view on their app. Unfortunately, technical issues or geographic restrictions may not allow everyone to view the event in their location. For this, we recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contracts or subscription, and no VPN required, PremiumTV is the place to go for sporting and entertainment events. With their per-event pricing, you pay for just the content you want, with nothing to cancel later. For this weekend’s event, the Tribute to Kings is being offered by PremiumTV for $29.99.

MMA fighters, it seems, have been entering the boxing ring more frequently in recent years, maybe none more high profile than when Conor McGregor challenged Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. This isn’t the boxing debut for Silva, another legend of the Octagon, though it has been quite a while. Silva first entered the rin in a losing effort against Osmar Luis Teixeira in 1998. His only other boxing match was in 2005 when he defeated Julio Cesar De Jesus by knockout before making his UFC debut in June of 2006.

Chavez Jr. had a lot to live up to, being a legend of the sport and for the most part did. After making his professional debut at the age of 17 years old, he picked up his first of 23 consecutive victories. 18 of his wins during the streak were by knockout.

Chavez Jr. at one time was a titleholder at the middle and super welterweight classes. His career quickly spiraled downward after a number of positive tests for banned substances. He is still suspended indefinitely by the Nevada Athletic Commission and Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission following his refusal to take the tests for his 2019 fight with Daniel Jacobs.

Silva may be older and less experienced in the ring, but an upset isn’t outside of the realm of possibility. In his 34 wins in the UFC, 22 of them came by way of knockout. In his last fight in October 2020, Silva was knocked out by Uriah Hall. Chavez Jr., on the other hand, added his 34th knockout in 52 victories last November against Jeyson Minda.

The quality goes deeper than the co-main event; Ramon Alvarez and Omar Chavez fight each other to pay their tribute as well. Chavez is the first member of the family to fight on the night, doing so in his third bout against Ramon Alvarez. As Camacho Jr. looks to avenge his father against Chavez Sr., Omar will look for familial revenge against Alvarez.

In the first bout between the two, Alvarez won by unanimous decision in 2014. The 2017 bout saw Chavez get the knockout of Alvarez just a week before their brothers fought. It ended with Canelo defeating Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision. Fitting with his genetics, Chavez has 38 career wins in 45 career fights, ending 25 of his victories by knockout. Alvarez has been knocked out eight times, most recently in 2019 against Erislandy Lara.

