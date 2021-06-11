By Connor Suehs

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament begins today with Group A play. Turkey is set to face off against Italy this afternoon, and tomorrow morning, Switzerland and Wales will do battle as the group round begins.

In a battle of the two favorites to make it out of Group A, both sides will want to impress and stun the footballing world. Italy are poised to make a deep run in the tournament, while Turkey will want to play favorites to stun the Italians in Rome. This could shape up to be not only one of the games of the group stage but the entire tournament itself.

What Turkey vs. Italy When Friday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Storylines

Turkey

The Turks will look to leave a stunning first impact on the football world when they face off against group favorites Italy. Depending on who you ask, most people have either team as a “dark horse” candidate. However, Turkey look to see themselves as an underdog, and by the looks of things, will give any team they face headaches.

The strong center-back duo of Caglar Soyuncu and Merih Demiral will look to stop the likes of Insigne and Immobile straight in their tracks. Hakan Calhanoglu and Ozan Tufan will look to create for Yusef Yazachi and Burak Yilmaz, who are both fresh off a league title in France with Lille.

Italy

The Group A favorites will have their work cut out for them as they face a disciplined and hard-working team in Turkey. Italy will want to erase the heartbreak of the penalty shootout loss in the Quarterfinals of the last Euros to Germany, and with a mix of youth and experience, Italy will hope to prove once again that they are a powerhouse of football in the world.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will look to keep as many clean sheets as possible as he hopes to impress possible suitors such as PSG and Manchester United. The elder, yet strong center back partnership of Bonucci and Chiellini will hope to prove that age is just a number, and Ciro Immobile will hope to make a major impact at a large tournament, something that he has struggled with in recent years.

Prediction

This one is extremely close, but I believe that Italy just has too much firepower for the Turks, so I will go with a 2-1 win for Italy.

Goal Scorers: Turkey – Yazici, Italy – Immobile (2)

How to watch Euro 2020 Group A Games

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service.

