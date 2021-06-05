Two weeks ago, the chances that Canada and the United States hockey teams would play each other again at the 2021 IIHF World Championships were low. Both teams were coming off of losses in their respective first games of the tournament, and even though the USA won that first match up both teams’ second game, they didn’t look like a semi-final team

Match Information

What 2021 IIHF World Championship Semifinal Who United States vs Canada Where Arena Riga When 7:15 AM EST How to watch PremiumTV (Worldwide) NHL/TSN Network

Yet, here we are. Canada and the United States will have an opportunity to take home a medal from this year’s championship; Saturday’s game between the two will determine who goes to the gold medal game, and who has to compete for bronze. The puck will drop at 7:15 AM EST / 4:15 AM PST.

United States National Hockey team preview



Heading into the playoffs, the Americans were had won six consecutive games since dropping their tournament opener. Getting it done on both offense and defense, they showed themselves to be a top team at the Worlds, second only to the offensively stronger Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

After earning the top seed from Group B entering the quarterfinals, they were paired against Slovakia, an up-and-down team throughout the tournament.

The USA hockey team didn’t sweat a drop in their contest against the Slovaks, breaking out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. The lead would last all game, resulting in a 6-1 victory in the end.

Conor Garland recorded two goals in the matchup, scoring in both the first and the third frames. Slovakia may make note of the second one, found the net with just over a minute left in the game, and the win already secured for the Americans.

Team Canada Hockey Preview for IIHF Semifinal



As their geographical neighbors easily advanced and continued the winning streak, the Canadians got a burst of energy from their thrilling overtime win against the ROC on Thursday, 2-1. It was a close affair, which was unexpected leading into the game, that saw Canada rewarded for a clean game.

The ROC spent four more minutes in the penalty box than the Canadians, which bit them in the third period when Adam Henrique was able to capitalize exactly one minute into the power play to tie the game at 1-1. It was enough to force extra minutes, of which there were only two before Andrew Mangiapane found the goal and the win.

Canada’s struggles were well documented in this tournament, and it was the United States’ 5-1 victory in the second game that set the Canadians up with their worst start ever in the World Championships or Olympics. After starting 0-3, the team turned things around to win their next three contests.

Though they lost in a shootout in their final preliminary game, it was enough to tie them for fourth-place with Kazakhstan. Ownership of the head-to-head record sent the Canadians into the playoffs where they now have a shot at the gold medal if they can beat the United States.

How to watch the United States vs Canada Hockey

The television provider for the IIHF 2021 for the United States NHL Network and Canada officially TSN Network. If you have already connected with those services simply watch Canada vs USA live stream from your home.

Or, if you are looking for contractless cord-cutter services from any location over the world, then we recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For 2021 IIHF Playoffs and Gold medal games are available in a basket, you can watch all of the tournament games in one place for only $14.99

What Happened in the first game

The 5-1 loss to the United States in the second game of the Worlds is surely still fresh in their mind. The Americans broke out to a 4-0 lead in that game thanks to two goals from Trevor Moore, as four different players found the net.

After Canada finally scored with under nine minutes left, the USA’s Matt Tennyson notched the fifth goal to further cement the win with less than three minutes left. While the Canadians made more shots in that first contest, but the Americans were just more efficient on both ends.

The post IIHF World Championship Semifinal: USA vs Canada live stream, Hockey Preview and Game Updates appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: IIHF World Championship Semifinal: USA vs Canada live stream, Hockey Preview and Game Updates