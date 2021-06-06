After two weeks of action, the 2021 IIHF World Championship final is here, with Finland and Canada competing for gold on Sunday, June 6 in Riga, Latvia. When the preliminaries ended last week, Group A looked like the stronger field, with three of their four playoff teams accumulating 20 or more goals during the first seven games

Event Details

What 2021 IIHF World Championship – Gold Medal Game Date Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

In the end, however, the four teams competing in the medal games all advanced out of Group B. Joining Canada and Finland in action on Sunday is the United States and Germany, which will battle for the bronze medal. Of course, it’s all about the gold. A repeat of the 2019 final, can Canada keep rolling and win it all this time?

Team Canada Preview

It can’t be stressed enough just how impressive Canada’s appearance in the gold medal game is. Despite entering the Worlds as the fifth-ranked team and being an annual contender, the team’s 0-3 start saw them plummet to No.16 in the second rankings, even behind the Italians who finished 0-7. Nothing was working for them early on as they opened the tournament against Latvia, the USA, and Germany. In those three games, they scored just two goals, one each against the Americans and the Germans; Canada was outscored 10-2.

Following the loss to Germany, the Canadians flipped the switch and won their next three contests against lesser competition. They scored at least four goals in the games against Norway, Kazakhstan, and Italy. In the preliminary finale, they lost to Finland in an overtime shootout. By tie-breaker, the team advanced to the playoffs, taking down the two group leaders with an overtime win against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and a regulation victory over the United States.

Flooded with NHL talent, it was surprising to see Canada stumble out of the gate the way that they did. Once they settled in, it was the forward trio of Andrew Mangiapane, Adam Henrique, and Connor Brown to get the offense going. Through their nine games, Brown has tallied 11 assists and two goals, while feeding scoring opportunities to Mangiapane and Henrique. The latter two have scored seven goals and five goals respectively, tying for the most and the third-most in the tournament.

How to watch the IIHF World Championship Final 2021

Team Finland Preview

Throughout the 2021 World Championship, Finland has played in mostly close games, getting the win in all of them but one. The games were so close, in fact, that the team’s average score differential is just one-and-a-half, and three contests have gone into overtime.

Entering as the defending champions since the 2020 tournament was canceled, Finland entered the Worlds as the top-ranked team. After defeating the Americans in their opening game, a shootout loss to Kazakhstan was a bit surprising. For the most part since then, the team has played on the razor’s edge. Sure they’ve picked up wins, but even against the middle teams, they’ve had a hard time scoring. The good thing, however, is that their defense has played strong, allowing the second-fewest goals in the tournament with 10.

After the Americans gave up four goals in the semi-finals to Canada, the Fins now have the best saves percentage at 94.1 percent, allowing just 11 goals, one of which was the shootout score from Kazakhstan. This means that Finland can’t rest on its body of work so far. Canada is on a roll after coming to life a little late in the preliminaries. Surely they’d like to get revenge on Finland for the 2019 gold medal game. Canada led early, 1-0, but Finland tied things up in the second period before scoring two more times in the third frame to win that year.

Playing in Group B this season, both teams have gotten a good look at each other, playing in the preliminary finale. Once again it was Canada out to an early lead before Finland tied the game in the second frame.

The Canadians responded this time, taking a 2-1 lead into the third. Finland scored with just four minutes left, and the game went into overtime. After the extra five minutes ran out, the shootout ensued, and Finland had the edge again. The Fins have won the last four against Canada, can they make it five for another gold?

