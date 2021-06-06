On Sunday night, June 6, it seems that all eyes are going to be on the pay-per-view special exhibition boxing match of Logan Paul vs Floyd “Money” Mayweather. A spectacle that many believe is unbelievably one-sided in Mayweather’s favor, it’s still likely to draw millions of viewers and millions of dollars.

What Super Exhibition Fight Who Mayweather vs Logan Paul Where Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL When 8 PM ET (Main Fight around 10 PM) Watch Online ShowTime, Fanmio, Sky PremiumTV (Worldwide)

n unsanctioned fight, should the unexpected happen and Mayweather falls, it won’t hurt his 50-0 professional record, though his record with the public would be forever tarnished; a loss by Mayweather will be remembered forever. While most critics are predicting an easy win for The Champ over The YouTuber, the draw for viewers is the “what-if” factor. Paul measures in with a six-inch, 34 lb advantage over Mayweather, with what equates to a four-inch reach advantage as well.

What is an Exhibition Fight?

An exhibition fight like Logan Paul versus Mayweather is an unofficial event for entertainment or preparation purposes. Across a number of sports, exhibitions can be used to prepare one or both parties for upcoming contests by competing in a “live-action” scenario. The score and result of exhibition contests don’t matter for the official records, but to the fans, a win or loss still matters. Exhibitions from other sports can include “friendlies” in soccer or hockey, or preseason and scrimmage games in basketball, baseball, and football.

What Time Will Logan Paul Vs. Mayweather start?

The card featuring the special exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will start at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST. The card will begin with three other fights before getting to the main event.

In the US, the PPV starts at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT) on Sunday, June 6.

In the UK, the PPV starts at 1 a.m. BST on Monday, June 7.

In Australia, the PPV starts at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday June 7.

How to Watch Worldwide Logan Paul Vs Mayweather fight



United States

Showtime is the broadcast carrier of the boxing card headlined by Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather, a pay-per-view event. The Showtime app is accessible through a number of devices such as Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, and Android TV, and mobile.

Watch Logan Paul vs Mayweather fight from Australia

From Australia you have to spend $49.99, The Main Event will cover the big fight in Australia. The price for Logan Paul versus Mayweather is $49.99. The purchase can be made through your cable or satellite television providers. For streaming Main Event for viewing on the Main app on supported devices. Where PremiumTV Only providing the fight at $29.99.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight From Canada

Mayweather’s fight against Paul will cost viewers around $50 through Showtime or The easiest way to watch online is via Fanmio. Where PremiumTV Only providing the fight at $29.99.

Watch Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight in New Zealand and the rest of the world: Mayweather will be fighting Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event will allow fans in the arena to watch live. The best and easy ways to get the fight in Fanmio which is ($49.99) alternative anyone can try with the best budget price not more than $30 in PremiumTV

Mayweather Boxing Record

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a professional boxing record of 50-0 and in 2016 was named the greatest pound-for-pound boxer of the last 25 years by ESPN. His list of world titles fill up a page on their own; Mayweather unified the belts at welterweight and junior middleweight multiple times.

With a career spanning 21 years from 1996 – 2017, with two separate retirements, Mayweather has fought the best of the best in his era. Jose Luis Castillo, Oscar De La Hoya, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, and Manny Pacquiao are just five of the 22 world titlists he’s defeated, further lending credibility to his self-proclaimed title of “The Best Ever”. His last professional fight was against the UFC’s Conor McGregor in 2017, who in 2016 was the first fighter to successfully defend titles at two weight classes. Mayweather won the contest by TKO in the tenth round.

Logan Paul Boxing Record

Logan Paul has had just one professional boxing match ahead of his June 6 date in the ring with Floyd Mayweather. His lone contest was in November of 2019 against Olajide William “KSI” Olatunji who won the event in the Staples Center by split decision. The match was sanctioned after the two previously fought in a YouTube boxing match. The bout stemmed from a challenge made by KSI in the ring following another YouTube match win.

