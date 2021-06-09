The stage is set for the 2021 State of Origin series as the New South Wales Blues eye revenge against the Queensland Maroons.

The opening game will take place at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville – but what time will it actually start?

What 2021 State of Origin – Game 1 When Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 6:10 AM EST / 5:10 AM CST / 3:10 AM PST (8:10 Where Townsville, Queensland Venue Queensland Country Bank Stadium Broadcast US Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Watch From Anywhere

Last year’s series was pushed back to November, meaning it’s only been six months since Queensland secured their 22nd title. But COVID-19 is still interfering with rugby league’s fiercest rivalry, as a Melbourne lockdown has forced Game 1 to relocate north giving the Maroons an early home advantage.

WHEN AND WHERE

Origin I- Wednesday, June 9 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium (8.10pm)

Origin II- Sunday, June 27 at Suncorp Stadium (7.50pm)

Origin III- Wednesday, July 14 at Stadium Australia (8.10pm)

Women’s State of Origin – Friday, June 25 at Sunshine Coast Stadium (7.45pm)

TEAMS GAME I Squad



NSW Blues: 1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To’o* 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Jarome Luai* 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Damien Cook 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Cameron Murray 12. Tariq Sims 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Wighton 15. Junior Paulo 16. Payne Haas 17. Liam Martin* 18th man: 18. Api Koroisau* 19th man: 19. Campbell Graham*

QLD Maroons: 5. Valentine Holmes 2. Xavier Coates 3. Kurt Capewell 4. Dane Gagai 18. Kyle Feldt* 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Christian Welch 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. David Fifita 13. Jai Arrow 14. AJ Brimson 15. Jaydn Su’A 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Joe Ofahengaue 18th man: 20. Coen Hess 19th man: 21. Ben Hunt

State of Origin 2021: How to watch Game 1 in Australia

If you’re watching from kickoff, all three State of Origin 2021 games will be shown live and free on Channel 9 in Australia. You can watch Game 1 tonight, Wednesday, June 9 at 8:10pm AEST. You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now.

But if you can’t make the start time, all hope is not lost. It will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game is over. Just avoid social media for a few hours so you don’t see the score

State of Origin 2021: How to watch Game 1 from the USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand

Fans living outside Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can catch the State of Origin online via the Watch NRL streaming service.

If you’re interested in watching the series, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. They don’t pay me to share this, but from one sports fan to another; I feel like it’s a service you should know about.

A legal stream with no VPN or contract required, PremiumTV enables you to watch the sporting and entertainment events that you’re interested in without paying for monthly services that roll over if you forget to cancel on time. PremiumTV is giving access to all three games in the State of Origin series for just $19.99.

State of Origin Game 1 Preview:

There has been 39 complete Origin series played since the tournament’s inception, and Queensland leads the ledger 22 series wins to 15, with two drawn.

There’s been 120 games played overall (including three stand-alone games, not part of a series) with Queensland winning 64, NSW winning 54, and two games drawn (1999 and 2002).

On both drawn occasions, Queensland retained the Origin shield as they had won the previous series.

Queensland won last year’s contest, beating NSW in the first and third games in what was the biggest upset in Origin’s history, according to bookmakers.

Who Won the State of Origin Series in 2020

Like most things last year, the State of Origin, usually a summer event, was postponed until the fall. In November, it was the Queensland Maroons that won the series 2-1. The Maroons took the first match last year, followed by the Blues really dominating in the second contest to even it at 1-1. The final match was a tight one, but Queensland prevailed, winning by six points in full time.

