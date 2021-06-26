With their backs against the wall at the 2021 NCAA College World Series, both No.2 Texas and No.4 Vanderbilt, facing elimination, won their games. Vanderbilt, however, is already moving on to the final.

College World Series baseball games today

What Texas vs Mississippi State Live Stream: College World Series Game When Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the NCAA released a statement that the second game, forced by Vanderbilt’s Friday win against N.C. State is officially being ruled a “no-contest”.

NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee: The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021

Now that Vanderbilt has advanced to the final, there’s only one game left to be played on Saturday – the sudden-death match between No. 7 Mississippi State and No.2 Texas. Watch the CWS 2021 games here

2021 CWS Semifinal: Texas vs Mississippi State Elimination Game Preview

Texas Longhorn Baseball



When the Longhorns faced Mississippi State in the first game of the tournament, they struggled to not only get hits but to even just reach base. In 31 at-bats, Texas had just four hits in that game, drew one walk, and struck out 21(!) times. Friday night was a totally different affair for the higher-ranked team, capped off by a three-run home run from Ivan Melendez in the ninth inning to break the tie for the win.

Texas had a solid night at the plate recording eight runs on eight hits. While they did strike out nine times, they also drew 11 walks. What’s most important, is that they were able to find create runs when they needed them. The long ball was obviously a key factor, as the game essentially started and ended with home runs for the Longhorns.

Redshirt sophomore Ty Madden had a quality start for the Longhorns on the mound. Madden allowed just two runs on four hits across six innings of work. He also tossed 61 of his 102 pitches for strikes, recording eight strikeouts. After getting worked over for that pair of runs in the first inning, with Texas falling behind 2-1, he settled in and took care of business while the Longhorn batters slowly took the lead.

After the awful offensive performance by Texas in the first matchup between the teams, have the Longhorns pieced it together? Saturday night’s game will put that theory to test.

How to watch CWS Elimination today: Texas vs Mississippi State Baseball?



ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.99.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Baseball



With a World Series appearance on the line, it’d be surprising if the Bulldogs don’t turn back to Will Bednar on Saturday. Against Texas last Sunday, he allowed just one hit and no runs while striking out 15 batters in six innings. Why he wasn’t the starter in the first elimination opportunity is a head-scratcher.

Houston Harding got the start, getting pulled in the fifth inning after allowing the Longhorns to take the lead in the fifth inning. Preston Johnson relieved him, promptly ending the fifth, and finished the sixth inning in four batters. Johnson left in the seventh inning, and the wheels fell off from there. Three more pitchers were used in the inning, allowing a pair of runs, growing Texas’ lead.

After the Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the eighth to even the score 5-5, Parker Stinnet was put in the game with one on and one out. He walked a batter, gave up a three-run home run, and then walked another, marking an end to his night. The damage was already done, and Mississippi State couldn’t respond in the bottom of the ninth.

It’s a rough way to lose a game, and will certainly fuel the Bulldogs as they look for revenge.

2021 CWS Score and Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas Texas 8 – Tennessee 4 Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5 Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Stanford Vanderbilt 6 – Stanford 5 Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Texas Texas 6 – Virginia 2 World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt Vanderbilt 3 – N.C. State 1 Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas Texas 8 – Mississippi State 5 Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt VANDERBILT NO-CONTEST Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs SF Winner 2 TBD

The post How to watch Mississippi State vs. Texas Longhorns baseball on TV, live stream at CWS Elimination appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch Mississippi State vs. Texas Longhorns baseball on TV, live stream at CWS Elimination