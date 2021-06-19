Saturday when Jermall Charlo and Juan Macias Montiel meet at Toyota Center in Houston. The fight will begin approximately at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Charlo vs. Macias Montiel odds, with boxing picks and predictions. The fight card is televised on Showtime.

Charlo lives in Houston, and he looks to make quick work of Montiel. He has 31 career professional bouts, with 22 of the fights ending in knockout victories.

Macias Montiel is just 3-2-1 across his past six fights. He bounced back from a draw with Hugo Centeno Jr. in December 2019 with an impressive first-round knockout of James Kirkland last December. Despite that strong win, he is still a decisive underdog Saturday.

Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel Fight Preview

Charlo is the heavy favorite coming into the fight, having proven himself as an elite fighter during his lengthy reign as WBC middleweight champion. Montiel has stumbled in other attempts to step up in competition, but he is riding a four-fight unbeaten streak, going 3-0-1 since a second-round knockout loss to Jaime Munguia in February 2017.

The bigger story coming into the fight may be Charlo’s attempt to avoid disaster while trying to set up the biggest fight of his career.

After Canelo Alvarez’s stoppage win over Billy Joe Saunders, boxing’s biggest star seemed open to a potential fight with Charlo, though a bout with Caleb Plant to unify all four world titles at super middleweight seems the top priority for Alvarez. That means taking care of business against Montiel and holding his place in line could set up a huge payday for Charlo in late 2021 or early 2022.

Montiel does bring power to the ring, giving him the proverbial “puncher’s chance” to score a massive upset. All 22 of Montiel’s wins have come by knockout, including his most recent victory, a first-round stoppage of James Kirkland.

“Montiel is a pressure fighter who fights from both stances,” Charlo said while sizing up his opponent. “He’s strong with both hands and he’s going to try to fight fire with fire. Bring on the power. I want the power. He better be as strong as he’s talking. I want to feel the power. I’ll show you what I do with the power.”

Watch Charlo vs Montiel Fight from anywhere without cable

Showtime is producing the Charlos vs. Macias Montiel and will carry the fights via pay-per-view on their app. Unfortunately, technical issues or geographic restrictions may not allow everyone to view the event in their location.

For this, we recommend you check out FightPassTV. With no contracts or subscription, and no VPN required, PremiumTV is the place to go for sporting and entertainment events. With their per-event pricing, you pay for just the content you want, with nothing to cancel later. For this weekend’s event, the Charlo vs Monriel fight offered by PremiumTV for $19.99.

Charlo vs. Montiel Fight Card

Main event: Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel for Charlo’s WBC middleweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Francisco Vargas, lightweights

Angelo Leo vs. Aaron Alameda, junior featherweights

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo, welterweights (maybe)

Gabriel Maestre vs. Cody Crowley, welterweights

Alexis Salazar vs. Jairo Ariel Rayman, middlewights

Miguel Flores vs. Diuhl Olguin, featherweights

Richard Medina vs. Omar Castillo, featherweights

Willie Jones vs. Brian Jones, welterweights

Desmond Lyons vs. Jose Israel Ibarra, junior lightweights

Michael Angeletti vs. Luis Javier Valdes, junior

The featherweightsThe co-main event features the return of a former super bantamweight champion as Angelo Leo takes on Aaron Alameda. Leo held the WBO crown at 122 pounds before dropping a decision to Stephen Fulton in January. It was Leo’s first loss as a pro as he hopes to get back into contention with a win over Alameda, who himself is coming off his first pro loss to Luis Nery in September when he challenged for the WBC title at 122 pounds.

