Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) is a super featherweight and lightweight titleholder, but he’s moving up another division to challenge Barrios for his WBA “regular” super lightweight title. Let’s take a look at home to buy the Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios PPV fight tonight.

Tank Davis vs Mario Barrios Fight Info



Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Venue: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA

For the bout, Davis (24-0, 23 KO) is stepping up to Super Light, chasing the WBA title at 140 pounds; Davis already holds the WBA Light Weight title at 135 pounds. Barrios (26-0, 17 KO) has other plans, looking to defend the WBA Super Light belt for the second time since claiming the vacant title in 2019 by unanimous decision.

Where to order Davis vs Barrios PPV Fight Tonight?

Remember, the Davis vs Barrios fight PPV begins at 9 p.m. ET. It is a stacked card that is expected to bring much excitement.

Elsewhere on this loaded PPV card, Erickson Lubin and Jeison Rosario are set to battle it out in the 154-pound division as both guys look to get back into title contention. Rosario stunned many when he stopped Julian Williams in January 2020 to claim a pair of recognized titles at junior middleweight. He did not hold on to them for very long, however, as Jermell Charlo stopped him last September. Lubin, meanwhile, has bounced back from his own TKO loss to Charlo in 2017 with five straight victories. Now, both men believe a win on Saturday gets them one step closer to title contention and possible the winner of Charlo vs. Brian Castano in July.

Boxing Record

Two-Division World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis looks to become a three-division world champion in his second SHOWTIME PPV headliner as he faces unbeaten Super Lightweight World Champion Mario Barrios.

Gervonta Davis NAME Mario Barrios 24-0-0 RECORD 26-0-0 23 (95.8%) KOs (KO%) 17 (65.4%) 139.75 lbs WT 139.5 lbs 5-5 1/2 HT 5-10 67 1/2″ REACH 71″ Southpaw STANCE Orthodox 26 AGE 26

Barrios vs Davis Fight Card Details

The match between Barrios and Davis is sure to be the main draw for a large portion of the viewers this weekend, but fans will enjoy a great card overall. Leading off the four fights is Batyr Akhmedov (8-1-0) versus Argenic Mendez (25-6-3), the former of which was Barrios’ competition for the Super Light belt when it was vacant in 2019.

Brian Mendoza (19-1) and Julian Williams (27-2-1) are next to follow, preceding the co-main event of Erickson Lubin (23-1-0) against Jeison Rosario (20-2-1).

In the headline bout of the evening, Gervonta Davis is a strong favorite to defeat Mario Barrios. At -560 there’s not much to be won by taking Davis unless you’re looking for a strong pick for a parlay. Barrios at +350 is an attractive number for bettors looking to earn on a single ticket; there’s nothing wrong with tripling your money if it’s legal of course.

Gervonta Davis -500 vs. Mario Barrios +380, WBA “regular” junior welterweight title

Erickson Lubin -270 vs. Jeison Rosario +220, junior middleweights

Carlos Adames -2000 vs. Alexis Salazar +1000, junior middleweights

Batyr Akhmedov -800 vs. Argenis Mendez +550, junior welterweights

Fight Prediction According to CBS Sports

Barrios’ ability to use his jab as the naturally bigger and longer fighter will prove key in terms of whether he will prove able to control distance early and keep Davis at length. The problem with that scenario goes beyond the fact that Davis’ speed advantage and history of being the shorter man in big fights makes it likely that he gets underneath Barrios’ length sooner than later.

The main issue for Barrios is whether his natural instincts will come out once he tastes a big shot from Davis and whether he gives up his advantages in order to stand and fight. Not only is that Barrios’ calling card to some degree, as the self-proclaimed Aztec warrior, it has the potential to bring trouble should Davis prove to be the bigger puncher in the fight. Read continue

