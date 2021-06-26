Traditional boxing is making a statement this Saturday night, June 26, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia; the new era is officially here. The matches don’t get much better than this weekend’s event, headlined by a pair of undefeated 26-year-old knockout boxers in Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis.

Davis vs Barrios PPV Info

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Venue: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA

For the bout, Davis (24-0, 23 KO) is stepping up to Super Light, chasing the WBA title at 140 pounds; Davis already holds the WBA Light Weight title at 135 pounds. Barrios (26-0, 17 KO) has other plans, looking to defend the WBA Super Light belt for the second time since claiming the vacant title in 2019 by unanimous decision.

Barrios and Davis Fight Preview

Fighting out of his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, Barrios has become one of the top fresh talents in the sport, earning his first WBA title five years into his career at welterweight before dropping down to Super Light. After spending the first six years of his career fighting up to seven opponents in a year to climb the ranks, the WBA Super Light titleholder has slowed his pace, though that could be due to the pandemic last year.

Still, he fought as recently as December, defending his belt at the Alamodome in San Antonio. He halted Ryan Karl’s challenge of his belt with a knockout in the sixth round. His current challenger, Davis, was the main event of that card defending the WBA World Light and WBA World Super World Super Feather titles.

Strong at getting the decision or the finish, Barrios’ knockout power has been on display as of late. In his last 10 fights going back to 2016 nine have been won by KO or TKO, one of which was a corner retirement. The 2019 match where he claimed the belt is the only one among his recent contests to go to the scorecard.

Barrios vs Davis Fight Card Details

The match between Barrios and Davis is sure to be the main draw for a large portion of the viewers this weekend, but fans will enjoy a great card overall. Leading off the four fights is Batyr Akhmedov (8-1-0) versus Argenic Mendez (25-6-3), the former of which was Barrios’ competition for the Super Light belt when it was vacant in 2019.

Brian Mendoza (19-1) and Julian Williams (27-2-1) are next to follow, preceding the co-main event of Erickson Lubin (23-1-0) against Jeison Rosario (20-2-1).

In the headline bout of the evening, Gervonta Davis is a strong favorite to defeat Mario Barrios. At -560 there’s not much to be won by taking Davis unless you’re looking for a strong pick for a parlay. Barrios at +350 is an attractive number for bettors looking to earn on a single ticket; there’s nothing wrong with tripling your money if it’s legal of course.

Two-Division World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis looks to become a three-division world champion in his second SHOWTIME PPV headliner as he faces unbeaten Super Lightweight World Champion Mario Barrios.

Gervonta Davis NAME Mario Barrios 24-0-0 RECORD 26-0-0 23 (95.8%) KOs (KO%) 17 (65.4%) 139.75 lbs WT 139.5 lbs 5-5 1/2 HT 5-10 67 1/2″ REACH 71″ Southpaw STANCE Orthodox 26 AGE 26

Prediction

Barrios’ ability to use his jab as the naturally bigger and longer fighter will prove key in terms of whether he will prove able to control distance early and keep Davis at length. The problem with that scenario goes beyond the fact that Davis’ speed advantage and history of being the shorter man in big fights makes it likely that he gets underneath Barrios’ length sooner than later.

