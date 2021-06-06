In case you haven’t heard, this Sunday, June 6, will finally bring the world the much-anticipated exhibition boxing match between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Logan Paul in Miami, Florida. Of course, the odds are you’ve been beaten over the head with “Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather” more than enough the last few months, with media outlets across the spectrum weighing in with their thoughts.

• Date: June 6

• Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET

• How to watch: Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers ($49.99) | Stream: PremiumTV (29.99)

This week Mike Tyson weighed in, saying that the undefeated world champion Mayweather is going to “kill this guy”, speaking of Paul.

One of the most respected personalities around combat sports is Joe Rogan. In a September episode of his YouTube/podcast series Joe Rogan Experience, he talks with his guest Cameron Hanes, reacting to the newly announced contest at the time. Be warned that the content is explicit, but Rogan, a part of the UFC’s broadcast team, states that if the fight was an MMA bout instead of a boxing match, he’d take Logan in the matchup.

After mentioning Paul’s previous boxing matches against another YouTube star, Rogan says, “There’s such a difference between that and Floyd Mayweather. In a boxing match? It’s going to be hilarious.” His guest Hanes then states “I’ve got the one-punch Logan KO” citing the major size difference between Paul and Mayweather. Rogan then says what everyone else is still thinking, “Oh my God, that’s so hilarious…Could you imagine if he did?”

In April on the Fox Sports show Undisputed, co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless were talking about the real entertainment value when Sharpe echoed Rogan’s question. “I think people will buy it,” he stated, “because they’re hoping for the unexpected. Bayless and Sharpe both predict that Mayweather will win it. After the fight’s announcement in December, Sharpe called the event a “speaking engagement” for Mayweather and doubled down on the show again in April expressing his interest in betting on a Mayweather victory.

Bayless’ old partner from his ESPN days, Stephen A. Smith also made a number of remarks about Sunday’s fight. While commending the fighters for putting the event together without an outside promoter, getting the fight they both want, he stated this week that Logan is “risking a beatdown for the ages” by challenging “boxing royalty”.

In January, ahead of the original February date for the fight, TMZ Sports had UFC president Dana White for an exclusive interview. They took the opportunity to ask him his thoughts on the contest, and he had this to say,

“These kids wanna make some money, and they do what they gotta do and say what they gotta say to get in there and make some money. This is gonna be such a one-sided, ridiculous ass-whoopin’ it’s not even gonna be funny.”

He continued, stating “Take the size difference and all the other things, it’s gonna look like what a grown man could do to his kid.”

As the rules for this exhibition contest are irregular in an attempt to even out the competition, a number of sportsbooks aren’t touching Logan vs Mayweather. Where there’s an event, however, there’s always a book willing to take the action. One such book, according to OddsShark.com is BetOnline, which has Mayweather favored -800 to +500 for Paul as of Friday afternoon. Just three weeks ago on May 18, Mayweather was favored more heavily at -1200 versus +700 for Paul.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul — contracted exhibition (8 rounds)

Badou Jack -2500 vs. Dervin Colina +1200, light heavyweight (10 rounds)

Jarrett Hurd -900 vs. Luis Arias +600, junior middleweight (10 rounds)

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition (4 rounds)

Viewrs guide to watch Mayweather vs Paul fight live stream: The card featuring the special exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will start at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST. The card will begin with three other fights before getting to the main event. You can watch at PremiumTV Pay-Per-View full fight only at 29.99$ (Watch from anywhere)

