Women’s college softball will officially have a new champion this year. On Saturday, June 5, the UCLA Bruins softball team lost their second game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series, falling to Oklahoma 10-3.

Match Information



What Women’s World Series 2021 Who Alabama vs Florida State Where USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium When Monday June 8 at 7 PM ET How to watch PremiumTV

The No.2 team in the tournament, UCLA joins No.5 Oklahoma State, No.11 Arizona, and unranked Georgia as the teams to be eliminated before the semi-finals. On Sunday, No.1 Oklahoma got revenge against unranked James Madison University, handing the Dukes their first loss. No.3 Alabama also suffered their first defeat at the hands of No.10 Florida State. The final games of the semi-finals will repeat these final two matchups to decide who will play in the 2021 College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WCWS 2021 Semi-final: Alabama vs Florida State Preview



The semi-final round of the tournament will conclude on Monday evening at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST when the third-ranked Crimson Tide takes on the tenth-ranked Seminoles. Florida State climbed back from the elimination bracket to earn this opportunity after surviving No.2 UCLA and No.5 Oklahoma State. On Sunday they kept rolling, cooling off a hot Alabama team 2-0, and staying alive in the playoffs.

The Seminoles advanced to the final just two years ago en route to winning the championship in 2018. Do they have enough to upset the Crimson one more time to make another appearance in the final series? Watch the match here

It was fun weekend of softball in OKC! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/5uuIV9qXqV — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 7, 2021

How To watch the women’s College World Series

ESPN is the broadcast network for the games and can be streamed on supported devices with a paid subscription through the ESPN+ app and WatchESPN. If you’re just looking for the World Series games without all the extra, I recommend you check out PremiumTV.

You don’t need to start a contract or find a VPN service to get the games, and you can purchase just the events you want, without needing to worry about forgetting to cancel a trial or subscription. PremiumTV has the 2021 WCWS for just $14.99, perfect to cover you Monday and through the final.

Oklahoma vs James Madison University

The pressure was on for the James Madison Dukes on Sunday when they were presented with an opportunity to clinch a World Series final-round appearance in just the first appearance at the WCWS in program history.

JMU defeated the top-ranked Sooners in their first matchup to begin the World Series portion of the tournament, and Oklahoma returned the favor. It was an exciting game that was tied entering the top of the seventh inning, 3-3. Oklahoma got the better of James Madison’s fantastic pitcher, Odicci Alexander, in the final frame, scoring three more runs, which went unanswered. Monday’s game will be a fantastic story no matter the outcome.

The post Florida State vs Alabama: 2021 DI Softball Championship, live stream, Game preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Florida State vs Alabama: 2021 DI Softball Championship, live stream, Game preview