The Red Bull driver claimed the fifth F1 pole position of his career, and first since the 2021 season-opener in Bahrain, with a stunning late lap at Circuit Paul Ricard to keep clear of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Watch the F1 French Grand Prix here Hamilton will line up alongside Verstappen – who admitted he had not expected to perform so strongly relative .
Mercedes on a circuit where it is unbeaten since its return to the calendar in 2018 – on the front row, beating Bottas for the first time all weekend to disprove a “myth” that his French GP struggles had been caused by swapping chassis with the Finn.
When is the F1 French Grand Prix?
- Date: Sunday 20th June 2021
- Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time
The seventh round of the 2021 F1 season, the French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, gets underway at 3pm local time (2pm BST) on Sunday 20th June.
F1 French GP2021 schedule
- Practice 1-Friday, June 18th, 10:30 am BST / 11:30 am CET / 5:30 am ET / 2:30 PT
- Practice 2-Friday, June 18 2:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT
- Practice 3-Saturday, June 19th 11am BST / 12pm CET / 6am ET / 3am PT
- Qualifying -Saturday, June 19th 2:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT
- France GP2021-Sunday, June 20 2:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT
How can I watch the French GP?
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights of F1, with the French GP race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 12:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.
After the race Sky Sports F1’s live coverage continues to follow the post-race reaction from when the chequered flag is waved until 5:30pm BST. As well as PremiumTV where you can watch French Formula One Race Live Stream From anywhere without cable or VPN.
2021 Driver Standings
2. Lewis Hamilton – MERCEDES 101
3. Sergio Pérez – RED BULL RACING HONDA 69
4. Lando Norris – MCLAREN MERCEDES 66
5. Charles Leclerc – FERRARI 52
6. Valtteri Bottas – MERCEDES 47
7. Carlos Sainz – FERRARI 42
8. Pierre Gasly – ALPHA TAURI HONDA 31
9. Sebastian Vettel – ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 28
10. Daniel Ricciardo – MCLAREN MERCEDES 26
11. Fernando Alonso – ALPINE RENAULT 13
12. Esteban Ocon – ALPINE RENAULT 12
13. Lance Stroll – ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 9
14. Yuki Tsunoda – ALPHATAURI HONDA 8
15. Kimi Räikkönen – ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1
16. Antonio Giovinazzi – ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1
17. Mick Schumacher – HAAS FERRARI 0
18. George Russell – WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0
19. Nikita Mazepin – HAAS FERRARI 0
20. Nicholas Latifi – WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0
Weather forecast for the French GP
Current weather forecasts predict cloudy but dry conditions, with a small possibility of rain before the race and some strong winds throughout race day. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – about five degrees warmer than the Azerbaijan GP.
How many laps is the French GP?
The race is scheduled to complete 53 laps of Circuit Paul Ricard, covering a total race distance of 309.69km.
Will there be fans at the French GP?
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the French GP will be limited to a maximum capacity of 15,000 fans on each day of track action across the race weekend.
F1 French GrandPrix Preview
News from the paddock includes the recent contract extension of Esteban Ocon with the Alpine Formula One team, resigning the Frenchman on a new three-year deal. This unfortunately closes the door for Aussie hopeful Oscar Piastri for 2022, given teammate Fernando Alonso’s two-year contract runs until the end of 2022.
In other news, rumours continue to circulate around George Russell and his potential move to Mercedes for 2022, with Valtteri out of contract at the end of this season.
The French Grand Prix is expected to be overcast for much of the weekend, with a slight chance of rain showers on race day.
The track
F1 visited the Circuit Paul Ricard for the first time in 1971, with Jackie Stewart winning the inaugural race in his Tyrrell 003. The circuit is 5.842 km in length, with a race distance of 309.690 km over 53 laps.