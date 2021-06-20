The Red Bull driver claimed the fifth F1 pole position of his career, and first since the 2021 season-opener in Bahrain, with a stunning late lap at Circuit Paul Ricard to keep clear of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Watch the F1 French Grand Prix here Hamilton will line up alongside Verstappen – who admitted he had not expected to perform so strongly relative .

Mercedes on a circuit where it is unbeaten since its return to the calendar in 2018 – on the front row, beating Bottas for the first time all weekend to disprove a “myth” that his French GP struggles had been caused by swapping chassis with the Finn.

When is the F1 French Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 20 th June 2021

June 2021 Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The seventh round of the 2021 F1 season, the French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, gets underway at 3pm local time (2pm BST) on Sunday 20th June.

F1 French GP2021 schedule

Practice 1-Friday, June 18th, 10:30 am BST / 11:30 am CET / 5:30 am ET / 2:30 PT

Practice 2-Friday, June 18 2:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT

Practice 3-Saturday, June 19th 11am BST / 12pm CET / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying -Saturday, June 19th 2:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT

-Saturday, June 19th 2:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT France GP2021-Sunday, June 20 2:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT

How can I watch the French GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcasting rights of F1, with the French GP race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting at 12:30pm BST ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

After the race Sky Sports F1’s live coverage continues to follow the post-race reaction from when the chequered flag is waved until 5:30pm BST. As well as PremiumTV where you can watch French Formula One Race Live Stream From anywhere without cable or VPN.

2021 Driver Standings

