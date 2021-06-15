The Euro 2020 Tournament’s Group F, also known as the group of death, features France, Germany, Hungary and Portugal as all four teams look to advance past the group stage.

Tournament Details

What UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament When Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Where Stadiums across Europe Who 24 teams in Group Stage TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

France

2018 FIFA World Cup winners France enter Euro 2020 as favorites. A two-time European champion (1984 and 2000), this particular Les Bleus team may be the most talented ever assembled. A bold statement, perhaps, but France has the world class talent and swagger to back up these claims. In its last European Championship appearance, France lost in the 2016 final to Portugal 1-0 (AET).

Midfield maestros include Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, and Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko. If there is a major European club you can name, there is likely a French presence playing a massive role. Barcelona’s Antoine Grizemann scored six goals in Euro 2016 to win the Golden Boot for most goals scored. Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé may be the best Under-23 player in the world after the 22-year old scored 27 times in 31 appearances for his club in Ligue 1.

France Squad (Subject to change before first Group match)

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Mike Maignan (Lille)

DEFENDERS: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Lucas Digne (Everton), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea), Leo Dubois (Lyon)

MIDFIELDERS: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Germany

Whenever there is a major tournament, Germany is always lurking. One of the most successful countries in world football, Deutschland always has the goods to make a challenge for silverware. Germany is a four-time winner of the FIFA World Cup with the most recent coming in 2014 while winning three European Championships in 1972, 1980, and 1996.

Its strength is in midfield as the top scorer in the squad is German legend Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich. In 101 caps of his country, Muller has netted 38 times. Bayern Munich teammate Serge Gnabry has a remarkable 15 goals in only 21 appearances for his country. The Chelsea trio of Antonio Rüdiger, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner won the UEFA Champions League and will be desperate for another winners medal.

Germany Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DEFENDERS: Robin Koch (Leeds), Christian Gunter (Freiburg), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

MIDFIELDERS: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), İlkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS: Timo Werner (Chelsea), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kevin Volland (Monaco)

Hungary

A daunting task awaits the Hungarians with the Group of Death looming. Hungary were FIFA World Cup runners-up in 1938 and 1954 and finished third place in the 1964 European Championships. After a 44-year drought without qualifying for Euro’s, Hungary advanced to the Round of 16 in 2016 by winning a group that included Iceland, eventual champions Portugal, and Austria. A 3-3 draw with Portugal was one of the best games of the previous European tournament.

Captain Adam Szalai is Hungary’s most capped player and top goalscorer, scoring 23 times in his 70 national team appearances. Five players come from Hungarian OTP Bank Liga champions Ferencvaros, who won the league by 20 points. Hungary are unbeaten in 10 matches (6 wins, 4 draws) dating back to a 3-2 UEFA Nations League loss to Russia in September 2020.

Hungary Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig), Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Ádám Bogdán (Ferencvaros)

DEFENDERS: Bendegúz Bolla (Fehérvár), Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvaros), Attila Fiola (Fehervar), Willi Orban (RB Leipzig), Endre Botka (Ferencvaros), Ádám Lang (Omonia Nicosia), Attila Szalai (Fenerbahce), Akos Kecskes (Lugano)

MIDFIELDERS: Loic Nego (Fehervar), Adam Nagy (Bristol City), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Osijek), Filip Holender (Partizan), David Siger (Ferencvaros), Daniel Gazdag (Budapest Honved), Andras Schafer (Dunajska Streda), Tamas Cseri (Mezokovesd), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

FORWARDS: Roland Sallai (Freiburg),Roland Varga (MTK Budapest), Adam Szalai (Mainz), Nemanja Nikolic (Fehervar), Kevin Varga (Kasimpasa), János Hahn (Paks), Szabolcs Schön (FC Dallas)

Portugal

In order to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2016, Portugal used three draws to advance. Portugal’s first major trophy followed with a 1-0 final victory over France (AET). A 109th minute goal by Eder was the deciding factor, as Portugal’s only normal time victory came in the semifinals as Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani scored in a 2-0 victory over Wales.

Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing left to prove as he is already cemented as the best European born player that has ever laced up football boots. If his 103 international goals in 174 caps for his country over a nearly two-decade career are not proof enough, Ronaldo has scored 674 goals in 896 professional appearances over his career. Familiar faces will include Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio (93 caps), Porto’s 38-year old defender Pepe (114 caps), and midfielder Joao Moutinho (130 caps). Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was named English Premier League Player of the Year, while Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is another serious threat for Portugal.

Portugal Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers) , Rui Silva (Granada)

DEFENDERS: Jose Fonte (Lille), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pepe (Porto), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

MIDFIELDERS: Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Renato Sanches (Lille), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), Joao Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

FORWARDS: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

