Group E of the 2020 Euro Championships will see Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden compete ahead for a chance at the Round of 16. The four teams will begin their games on Monday, June 14, starting with Poland vs Slovakia at 11:30 AM EST.

Tournament Details

What UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament When Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Where Stadiums across Europe Who 24 teams in Group Stage TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Poland

In the 2016 UEFA Euros, Poland advanced from Group C into the Round of 16, making it to the quarter-finals. Their journey in the tournament was intense, with both playoff games being decided by penalty kicks following extra time. Fortune was on their side in the Round of 16 against Switzerland, but their luck ran out in the quarter-finals when Portugal got the better end of the 1-1 affair. Portugal won it all that year, requiring extra time to defeat France 1-0.

The Poles enter the tournament this year without their leading scorer, Jakub Błaszczykowski on the roster. Fortunately enough they have returned with their goalkeeper, Łukasz Fabiański, and another prolific scorer in Robert Lewandowski. In goal for West Ham United, Fabiański is on the upswing after a few down years in his fantastic career. His clean-sheet percentage is back up to 28 percent, though still a distance from the 50 and 60 percent seasons he’s had before.

You can’t talk about fantastic careers for a Pole without mentioning Lewandowski. The scoring machine has found the net 52 times in his career with the men’s national team; he has continued his Bundesliga title streak to nine consecutive, seven straight with Bayern Munich. At 32 years old, he just turned in the best offensive season of his career, recording 41 goals in 29 matches played in 2020-2021.

Poland Squad

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Defenders: Kamil Glik (Benevento), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Pawel Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona), Michal Helik (Barnsley), Kamil Piatkowski (Rakow Czestochowa), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Lech Poznań)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (Chicago Fire), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United), Kamil Jozwiak (Derby County), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion), Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City), Kacper Kozlowski (Pogon Szczecin)

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille), Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin), Karol Swiderski (PAOK), Jakub Świerczok (Piast Gliwice)

Slovakia

With a less-than-ideal run at the 2016 Euros, Slovakia looks to have a better time in the tournament. They registered a 1-1-1 record last time in the tournament’s preliminaries, and their playoff match ended with a 3-0 loss to Germany in the Round of 16.

One of the improvements made over that 2016 team was at goalkeeper, where Martin Dubravka is taking over. A new member of the team, Dubravka looks to do better than Matúš Kozáčik who allowed six goals while playing every minute in front of the net for the Slovaks. He’s been the primary keeper for Newcastle United of the English Premier League, a role he had to reclaim in the 2020-2021 season, and did so successfully.

Another addition to the team, Ivan Schranz looks to add a bit more firepower than the team had five years ago. At 27 years old now, Schranz could’ve been on that roster, but wasn’t. This season with Jablonec of the First League in the Czech Republic, Schranz scored 13 goals, including 4-4 on penalty kick opportunities. In 2016, Slovakia scored just three points.

Slovakia Squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United), Dusan Kuciak (Lechia Gdansk), Marek Rodák (Fulham)

Defenders: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin), Denis Vavro (Huesca), Milan Skriniar (Internazionale), Ľubomir Satka (Lech Poznan), Tomáš Hubočan (Omonoia), Dávid Hancko (Sparta Praha), Martin Koscelník (Liberec), Martin Valjent (Mallorca)

Midfielders: Marek Hamšík (IFK Göteborg), Juraj Kucka (Parma), Vladimir Weiss (Slovan Bratislava), Robert Mak (Ferencvaros), Ondrej Duda (Koln), Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Lukas Haraslin (Sassuolo), Laszlo Benes (Augsburg), Jakub Hromada (Slavia Praha), Tomas Suslov (Groningen), Ján Greguš (Minnesota)

Forwards: Michal Duris (Omonia), Robert Bozenik (Feyenoord), Ivan Schranz (Jablonec)

Spain

The Spanish have players on some of the best clubs across the various leagues in the sport, as per usual. Rosters on paper are only as good as they play on the pitch, however, which amounted to Spain not being very good in 2016. After going 2-0-1 to advance to the Round of 16, their tournament ended there with a 2-0 loss to Italy.

Two of the players returning from that team are goalkeeper David de Gea and Alvaro Morata. De Gea was hot and cold in 2016, which continues to be the tale of his tape. In 2016 he recorded two clean-sheets at the Euros but allowed two goals in each of their losses. This season he helped Manchester United to a second-place finish in the English Premier League, though recorded just nine clean sheets. Opponents averaged more than a point per match when facing him. Also looking to step up more this year, Morata is off to a good start already, scoring four goals across his five Euro qualifiers matches with Spain.

Spain Squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sánchez (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Eric García (Manchester City), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorenta (Atletico Madrid), Thiago (Liverpool), Rodri (Manchester City), Fabian (Napoli), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Gerard Moreno (Villareal), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Pedri (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sweden

An early exit in 2016 was the result of an absence of offense across their three games but also had as much to do with their competition. All three of their opponents qualified for the Round of 16 that year, and both Belgium and Italy made it to the quarter-finals. The competition won’t be any easier this year, going against Spain, Poland, and Slovakia.

In 2016, Sweden was just one of two teams to not score a goal themselves. Their only point was an own-goal by the Republic of Ireland in their match that resulted in a draw. That shouldn’t happen again this year, as the Swedes enter with a pair of volume scorers on the roster this time around.

Jordan Larsson enjoyed a successful second campaign with Spartak Moscow in the Russian Premier League where he helped the team to a second-place finish, contributing 15 goals on the season. Another addition to the Euros roster, Alexander Isak led Real Sociedad with 17 goals in La Liga for 2020-2021.

Sweden Squad

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (Everton), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Copenhagen), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Genclerbirligi)

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (AIK), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Marcus Danielson (Dalian Yifang), Martin Olsson (Häcken), Pontus Jansson (Brentford), Filip Helander (Rangers), Emil Krafth (Newcastle United), Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborgs IF)

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (AIK), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Ken Sema (Watford), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jens Cajuste (Midtjylland), Mattias Svanberg (Bologna), Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus), Gustav Svensson (Guangzhou)

Forwards: Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad), Robin Quaison (Mainz), Marcus Berg (Krasnodar)

