The Euro 2020 Tournament’s Group D features Croatia, the Czech Republic, England, and Scotland battling it out in the group round in hopes of advancing.

Group D began play today and Scotland and the Czech Republic will face off on Monday morning

Tournament Details

What UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament When Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Where Stadiums across Europe Who 24 teams in Group Stage TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Croatia

A 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist, Croatia remains one of the strongest teams in Europe. After its remarkable run in the last World Cup, Croatia now has to deal with expectations. A 2-1 (AET) World Cup semifinal victory over England is one of the most famous results in Croatia’s history. A 109th minute Mario Mandžukić goal denied England its first World Cup final appearance since hosting in 1966. Croatia went to the quarterfinals in the European Championships in 1996 and 2008.

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric is the Croatia captain and has the most caps in its history with 137. Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is the leading scorer on the roster for the Croatians, netting 28 times in his 100 appearances for his national side. Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is another crucial player for Croatia.

Croatia Squad (Subject to change before first Group match)

GOALKEEPER: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town)

DEFENDERS: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw)

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale)

FORWARDS: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Czech Republic

In the UEFA Nations League in 2020, Scotland swept the Czech Republic home (1-0) and away (2-1). A nation that was ranked as high as second in the FIFA World Rankings in 1999, times have been tough in recent years. The Czechs were runners-up in Euro 1996 and lost out in the semfiinals of the 2004 European Championships in Portugal.

Midfielder Tomas Soucek is coming off one his professional seasons at West Ham in the English Premier League.Captain Vladimir Darida of Hertha Berlin of the Bundesliga is the most capped Czech player with 71. The leading goalscorer in the squad is Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, who has scored 10 times in 25 caps for his country.

Czech Republic Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla), Ales Mandous (Sigma Olomouc), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)

DEFENDERS: David Zima (Slavia Prague), Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United), Ales Mateju (Brescia), Jan Boril (Slavia Prague), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Ondrej Celustka (Sparta Prague), Tomáš Kalas (Bristol City), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzeň)

MIDFIELDERS: Antonin Barak (Hellas Verona), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Alex Král (Spartak Moskva), Petr Ševčík (Slavia Praha), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United), Adam Hložek (Sparta Prague), Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec), Michal Sadílek (Liberec)

FORWARDS: Michael Krmencik (PAOK), Matej Vydra (Burnley), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Tomas Pekhart (Legia Warsaw)

England

Wembley Stadium will host the Euro 2020 final and semifinals. For the Three Lions, the pressure could not be more immense. England’s only major tournament win was the 1966 FIFA World Cup as hosts with its best European Championship performance coming as hosts in 1996. There is a chance England will use its home pitch advantage to spur them on.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire continues his race to be fit for the tournament. England captain Harry Kane is expected to lead the way up front in what might be a 3-5-2 formation for manager Gareth Southgate. Kane is coming off a season where he scored 33 goals for Tottenham and has 34 international goals in 54 England caps.

England Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

DEFENDERS: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion)

MIDFIELDERS: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

FORWARDS: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

(NOTE: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured in a friendly and will miss Euro 2020)

Scotland

Make no mistake. There will not be a squad at Euro 2020 that will work harder over 90 minutes than Scotland. And when they face their old arch nemesis England, Scottish footballers traditionally put in a Herculean effort and give the Three Lions all it can handle. This is the first European Championship qualification since England 1996 and first major tournament qualification since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Captain Andy Robertson of Liverpool is Scotland’s most capped outfield player with 44. It is generally considered that Robertson is one of the best left backs in the world. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay will work his socks off as a defensive midfielder, while Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has the most international goals in the squad with 10.

Scotland Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Graig Gordon (Hearts), David Marshall (Derby County), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

DEFENDERS: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Jack Hendry (Oostende)

MIDFIELDERS: Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United)

FORWARDS: Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), James Forrest (Celtic)

The post Euro 2020 Group D preview: Squads, Live Streams, How to Watch Croatia, Czech Republic, England and Scotland appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Euro 2020 Group D preview: Squads, Live Streams, How to Watch Croatia, Czech Republic, England and Scotland