Group C of the Euro 2020 tournament has Austria, the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Ukraine facing each other for the chance to advance. Group C play began on Sunday, June 13.

Tournament Details

What UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament When Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Where Stadiums across Europe Who 24 teams in Group Stage TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Austria

(Result at 2016 European Championships – 4th in group stage, did not qualify for knockout stage)

After a disappointing Euro 2016 campaign where they finished bottom of the table in a group with the likes of Hungary and Iceland, Austria will be looking for more success this time around. Austria has never won a European Championship, and in fact, they have never made it out of the group stage. However, this tournament is shaping up to be their first taste of knockout football, with only The Netherlands as a serious contender.

David Alaba (Real Madrid C.F.) will of course garner all of the attention as the country’s best player, and he will look to help carry Austria to new heights this tournament. An extremely talent midfield with the likes of Marcel Sabitzer (R.B. Leipzig), Christoph Baumgartlinger (T.S.G. Hoffenheim), and Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg) will look to bolster Austria with a load of creativity. The reemergence of Marko Artnautovic (Shanghai Port) and a fresh face up top in Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart) will hope to add youth to a side who are in the prime of their careers.

Austria Squad (Subject to change)

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford), Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern), Aleksandar Dragovic (Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen) Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt), Stefan Lainer (Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Stefan Ilsanker (Frankfurt), Konrad Laimer (Leipzig), Valentino Lazaro (Internazionale), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Luzern), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schöpf (Schalke)

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai Port), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)

Netherlands

(Result in 2016 European Championships – Did not make the tournament

After having two unsuccessful attempts at making a major tournament, The Netherlands are officially back. Favorites to win the group, many people see Holland going a long way in this competition. A country who won the tournament in 1988, The Netherlands will be looking to steal the show and battle with the likes of Belgium, France, and Portugal for the title of European Champions.

A side that is full of quality, each part of the pitch has a key asset. In between the sticks, Tim Krul (Norwich City) will have the responsibility of making tremendous saves as he has done his entire career. A solid back line with the likes of Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus) and Stefan De Vrij (Inter Milan) will look to bolster Holland’s defense without a key asset in Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), who is out with an injury suffered near the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona) and Gini Wijnaldum (Liverpool) help prove The Netherlands’ numerous options in midfield, along with young Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch. Memphis Depay (Lyon) has been one of the best players in all of international football, scoring four goals in eight competitive matches for the Dutch. Another goal-scoring threat for The Netherlands is Davy Klaassen (Ajax) who reached 16 goals in all competitions this past season. A side like this has an extremely good chance of making a run for the title.

Netherlands Squad (Subject to change)

Goalkeepers: Tim Krul (Norwich), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax), Marco Bizot (AZ)

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Joel Veltman (Brighton), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Owen Wijndal (AZ)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moskva), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

North Macedonia

(Result in 2016 European Championships – Did not qualify)

Not much is known about this country that borders Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, and Kosovo. This will be the first time that North Macedonia has ever competed in this tournament. A footballing nation that has not been very successful at times, this could be an opportunity for the country to begin a new era for sport. It may not be easy, seeing they will have to get through a superpower in the Netherlands and decent Austrian and Ukrainan sides, but we could very well see another Iceland in Group C.

37 year-old Goran Pandev(Genoa) is perhaps the most well known player for the country, having won the treble with Jose Mourniho at Inter Milan more than a decade ago. To fans of the English game, Leeds United left back Ezgjan Alioski may ring a bell after having a successful season with the Yorkshire side. A up and coming youngster to look out for is Elif Elmas (Napoli) who is making waves in Serie A and will be looking for a breakout tournament.

North Macedonia Squad (Subject to change)



Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano), Damjan Sikovski (Doxa), Risto Jankov (Rabotnicki)

Defenders: Stefan Ristovksi (Dinamo), Darko Velkovski (Rijeka), Visar Musliu (Fehervar), Gjanni Alioski (Leeds United), Egzon Bejtulai (Shkendija), Kire Ristevski (Ujpest), Gjoko Zajkov (Charleroi)

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi (Dinamo), Boban Nikolov (Lecce), Enis Bardhi (Levante), Elif Elmas (Napoli), Stefan Spirovski (Larnaca), Tihomir Kostadinov (Ruzomberok), Ferhan Hasani (Partizani), Daniel Avramovski (Kayserispor), Marijan Radeski (Akademija Pandev)

Forwards: Goran Pandev (Genoa), Aleks Trajkovski (Mallorca), Ivan Trickovski (Larnaca), Vlatko Stojanovksi (Chambly), Darko Churlinov (Stuttgart), Milan Ristovski (Spartak Trnava), Krste Velkoski (Sarajevo)

Ukraine

(Result in 2016 European Championships – Finished fourth in Group C)



Funny enough, Ukraine are back in Group C for this edition of the Euros, but they will have a much better chance of qualifying. Ukraine will look to go for that second or third place spot, and will be hoping to cause some upsets. A side with eighteen of its twenty-six players playing in Ukraine, this side is very unknown to the outside footballing world, but has caused some headaches for teams in the past.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko is the main man for this Ukrainan side. While his natural position is left back, be prepared to see him feature at midfield this entire tournament. West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmelenko is another man to watch, as he has a great goal scoring record for Ukraine. Another player in the midfield that is a good shout is Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) who has had a breakthrough campaign with the Bergamaschi side.

Ukraine Squad (Subject to change)

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Anatolii Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Defenders: Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge), Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv), Serhiy Kryvtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)



Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yevhen Makarenko (Kortrijk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City), Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham), Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvaros), Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Roman Bezus (Gent)

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent), Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv), Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

