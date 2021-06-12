Group B of the Euro 2020 tournament has Belgium, Denmark, Finland, and Russia facing each other for the chance to advance. Group B play begins on Saturday, June 12 with Denmark will host Finland in Copenhagen at 11:30 AM EST inside Parken Stadium. Belgium and Russia will be next, played at Krestovksy Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Tournament Details

What UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament When Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Where Stadiums across Europe Who 24 teams in Group Stage TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Belgium

Highly regarded as one of the stronger teams, if not the strongest, in the tournament, Belgium has high hopes for the Euros this year. The last time at this tournament in 2016, the team had a strong stretch of three matches from the group stage through the Round of 16 where they shut out their opponents. In their losing efforts, however, they gave up a combined five goals, including three to Wales in their quarter-final loss.

Time and experience can be the greatest teacher, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was coming off of his worst domestic league season as a professional in the spring of 2016. It’s not like he put up a bad showing at the Euros, just not of title caliber. He got things worked out and has mostly returned to form, allowing just three international goals in nine 2020-2021contests. Of those nine matches, he’s turned in seven clean sheets.

A question mark for the Belgians is going to be the status of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The English Premier League’s back-to-back PFA Player of the Year is with the team after suffering an orbital bone and nose bone fracture at the end of last month in the Champions League Final. The intense, unpredictable nature of the sport, without headgear, prevents him from taking the pitch. No timetable is set for his return to action.

Belgium Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Mats Selz (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon)

Midfielders: Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Dries Mertens (Napoli), Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Denmark

Denmark is set to make their return to the UEFA Euros for the first time since 2012, after failing to qualify in 2016. In fact, the Danes have advanced past the qualifiers in just one international event since 2012; they reached the Round of 16 against Croatia in 2018.

One tie from that 2012 team is Christian Eriksen, who was 19 years old on that first team, and now is a 28-year-old leader. It was Eriksen and his five total goals in the Euro Qualifiers that are partly responsible for Denmark returning to the tournament. He also assisted on three more of Denmark’s 23 goals through the eight-match stage. Joining him on the offensive are Martin Braithwaite and Jonas Wind, both of who are coming into their own despite being six years apart in age. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will do his best too to keep the pressure off of the scoreboard by continuing to stop opponents. In the qualifiers, he recorded an 82.4 save percentage and four clean sheets in seven appearances.

Denmark Squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Jonas Lossl (Midtjylland), Frederik Ronnow (Schalke)

Defenders: Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Simon Kjær (AC Milan), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Nicolai Boilesen (Copenhagen), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Mathias Jørgensen (Copenhagen)

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund), Christian Eriksen (Internazionale), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Anders Christiansen (Malmö), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim)

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Jonas Wind (Copenhagen), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna), Kasper Dolberg (Nice)

Finland

Denmark is making their return to the tournament, but Finland is making their first-ever appearance at a European Championship or World Cup tournament. In preparation for the Euros, Denmark has been busy playing friendlies lately, up to as late as last week. Challenging Switzerland, Sweden, and Estonia, the Finnish recorded just two goals, getting shut out by their latter two opponents.

In the friendly action, the only player to score for Finland was Joel Pohjanpalo who scored twice in the first match against Switzerland. This was a good sign from the forward from Union Berlin of Bundesliga who has bounced between Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the German league. He has scored just six goals the last three seasons, all coming in 2020-2021. Pohjanpalo will be a decent second option alongside Teemu Pukki on the attack. The 31-year-old veteran has twice scored more than 25 goals in the last three seasons with Norwich City in Tier 2 in the English Championship. The last five years have been the best of Pukki’s career.

Finland Squad

Goalkeepers: Jesse Joronen (Brescia), Lukas Hradecky (Leverkusen), Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers)

Defenders: Jukka Raitala (Minnesota United), Joona Toivio (Hacken), Leo Väisänen (Elfsborg), Sauli Väisänent (Chievo), Paulus Arajuuri (Pafos), Daniel O’Shaughnessy (HJK), Jere Uronen (Genk), Nikolai Alho (MTK), Robert Ivanov (Warta Poznan), Pyry Soiri (Esbjerg)

Midfielders: Robert Taylor (Brann), Robin Lod (Minnesota United), Tim Sparv (AEL), Rasmus Schuller (Djurgarden), Thomas Lam (Zwolle), Fredrik Jensen (Augsburg), Glen Kamara (Rangers), Joni Kauko (Esbjerg), Onni Valakari (Pafos), Lassi Lappalainen (Montréal)

Forwards: Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Joel Pohjanpalo (Union Berlin), Marcus Forss (Brentford)

Russia

In 2016, Russia went 0-1-2 in the group stage, failing to advance to the Round of 16. That year their competition was England, Slovakia, and Wales, the last of which had a strong showing in the Euro. Russia struggled on both sides of the ball, allowing six total goals while scoring just twice themselves in the three contests.

It should come as no surprise that Russia isn’t bringing Igor Akinfeev back at goalkeeper, and there are actually a number of fresh faces on the team. The changes appear to be working as they won eight of their 10 qualifying matches for the European Championship, losing both times to Belgium. Of their eight victories, seven were shut out, and they scored four or more goals in five of them. Responsible for much of the damage was Artem Dzyuba who, at 32 years old, had a much better showing than the 2016 Euros. Dzyuba recorded eight goals and four assists and was supported well by Aleksandr Golovin who had a pair of goals himself. Both players were on the 2016 squad when Golovin was just 19 years old.

Russia Squad

Goalkeeper: Anton Shunin (Dynamo Moscow), Yury Dyupin (Rubin Kazan), Matvei Safonov (Krasnodar)

Defenders: Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Fyodor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor), Georgi Dzhikiya (Spartak Moscow), Igor Diveev (CSKA Moscow), Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit), Andrei Semenov (Akhmat), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moskva)

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow), Denis Makarov (Rubin), Denis Cheryshev (Valencia), Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco), Aleksei Ionov (Krasnodar), Daler Kuzyayev (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Aleksei Miranchuk (Atalanta), Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit), Andrei Mostovoy (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Daniil Fomin (Dynamo Moscow), Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Maksim Mukhin (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Anton Zabolotny (Sochi), Aleksandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow)

How to watch Euro 2020 Tournament

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access full tournament coverage only for $29.99

The post Euro 2020 Group B preview: Squads, Live Streams, How to Watch Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Euro 2020 Group B preview: Squads, Live Streams, How to Watch Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Russia