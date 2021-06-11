By Connor Suehs

Group A of the Euro 2020 tournament features Italy, Turkey, Wales and Switzerland. Group A begins play on Friday with Italy taking on Turkey in the opener. Wales then plays Switzerland on Saturday morning.

Tournament Details

What UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament When Friday, June 11 – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Where Stadiums across Europe Who 24 teams in Group Stage TV Broadcast ESPN, Univision, TUDN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Italy

(Result in 2016 European championships) – lost in ¼ finals to Germany 1(6) – 1(5)

Potentially the favorites to win Group A, Italy will look to prove that they are still one of Europe’s footballing superpowers. A team with grizzled veterans, including Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) and Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) and quality youngsters, including the likes of Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) and Federico Cheisa (Juventus, on loan from Fiorentina), Italy will be looking to create a perfect combination to go the distance. Surprisingly, Italy has only ever won the tournament once, back in 1968 against Yugoslavia, and will be looking to claim the much-needed glory that a championship would bring.

While the likes of Bonucci and Chiellini will most likely be competing in their last euros, Italy will hope to rely on a mix of youth and experience in this tournament. With quality all over the pitch, including the highly sought after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) and the midfield trio of Barella, Jorginho (Chelsea) and Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-German) supplying the prolific Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Italy will hope to brush off the woes of previous tournaments and reclaim the glory that Italian fans are so desperate for. The closest they have come to winning the tournament was in 2012, where they were thrashed by Spain 4-0.

Italy Squad (Subject to change)

Goalkeepers – GK: Salvatore Sirigu (Torino) GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) GK: Alex Meret (Napoli)



Defense – DF: Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) DF: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) DF: Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain) DF: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) DF: Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea) DF: Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) DF: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) DF: Alessandro Bastoni (Internazionale) DF: Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)



Midfielders – MF: Bryan Cristante (Roma) MF: Jorginho (Chelsea) MF: Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain) MF: Nicolo Barella (Internazionale) MF: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) MF: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) MF: Stefano Sensi (Internazionale)



Forwards – FW: Andrea Belotti (Torino) FW: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) FW: Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) FW: Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) FW: Federico Chiesa (Juventus) FW: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) FW: Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

Switzerland

(Result in 2016 European Championships) – Lost in round of sixteen to Poland 1(4) – 1(5)

The Swiss will be looking to stun the masses and make a deeper run than that of the 2016 edition of the Euros. Switzerland has never won this competition, but looking at the squad, this could very well be their best chance to make a run for glory. It always seems that in big tournaments, Switzerland always turns up and gives the opposing teams major headaches.



Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) is always going to be one of the first names on the team sheet and someone that all fans should be watching for. He loves the big games, especially in this competition. Switzerland will have a very solid and defensive midfield, led by the likes of Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Dennis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach), and Steven Zuber(Eintracht Frankfurt), and the backline consisting of players like Akanji (Dortmund), Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), and Mbabu (VFL Wolfsburg) will add a bit of youth to an experienced side. Keep an eye out for the Swiss as they could stun Italy for the top spot.

Switzerland Squad (Subject to change)

Goalkeepers – GK: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), GK: Yvon Mvogo (PSV), GK: Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)



Defense – DF: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), DF: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), DF: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), DF: Loris Benito (Bordeaux), DF: Eray Cömert (Basel), DF: Silvan Widmer (Basel), DF: Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg), DF: Becir Omeragic (Zurich), DF: Fabian Schär (Newcastle United), DF: Jordan Lotomba (Nice)



Midfield – MF: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), MF: Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool), MF: Steven Zuber (Eintracht Frankfurt), MF: Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach), MF: Remo Freuler (Atalanta), MF: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), MF: Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), MF: Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys)



Forwards – FW: Haris Seferovic (Benfica), FW: Admir Mehmedi (Wolfsburg), FW: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach), FW: Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), FW: Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

Turkey

(Result in 2016 European Championships) – Eliminated in the group stage



While the likes of Belgium, England and France are gaining most of the attention surrounding these Euros, there is a dark horse looming in Group A. The Turks are a force to be reckoned with, and while they may not have the superstars like Mbappe, Kane, or De Bruyne, but they are an extremely hardworking and cohesive unit. They will be looking to rewrite the failure of the last European championships after being dumped out in the group stage in 2016.

A solid center-back pairing of Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City) and Mereh Demiral (Juventus) will look to stop the likes of Bale, Immobile, Insigne, and Shaqiri. Turkey also has many options in midfield with the likes of Yusef Yazici (Lille), Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan), and Cengiz Under (Leicester City, on loan from A.S. Roma). Of course, the main man to watch out for is the 35-year-old striker from Lille who goes by the name of Burak Yilmaz. Yilmaz scored eighteen goals in all competitions for the French side, who would go on to win Ligue 1, breaking the dominance of super club PSG. With a solid team that doesn’t concede too many goals and coming off of an impressive 4-2 win against The Netherlands in March during the World Cup Qualifiers, Turkey will be looking to sneak into the second spot and cause many upsets throughout the tournament.

Turkey Squad (Subject to change)

Goalkeepers – GK: Mert Gunok (Istanbul Basaksehir), GK: Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor), GK: Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahce)



Defense – DF: Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), DF: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), DF: Merih Demiral (Juventus), DF: Zeki Çelik (Lille), DF: Umut Meras (Le Havre), DF: Ozan Kabak (Liverpool), DF: Rıdvan Yılmaz (Beşiktaş), DF: Mert Muldur (Sassuolo)



Midfield – MF: Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor), MF: Cengiz Ünder (Leicester), MF: Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan), MF: Okay Yokuşlu (West Bromwich Albion), MF: Yusuf Yazici (Lille), MF: İrfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce), MF: Dorukhan Toköz (Besiktas), MF: Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord), MF: Taylan Antalyalı (Galatasaray)



Forwards – FW: Burak Yilmaz (Lille), FW: Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu (Galatasaray), FW: Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Düsseldorf), FW: Enes Ünal (Getafe), FW: Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray)



Wales

(Result in 2016 European Championships) Lost in ½ Finals to Portugal 2-0



In the last tournament, Wales stunned the whole world when they made a dream run into the semifinals. Now, The Reds will be looking to repeat that magical sequence once again, with a much younger squad facing a difficult group. Daniel James (Manchester United) and Harry Wilson (Cardiff City, on loan from Liverpool) are two of the young starlets who will be looking to help carry Wales through an ultra-competitive gauntlet. Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United, on loan from Chelsea FC) and Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) will also be hoping to bolster a team that has struggled to keep clean sheets in recent years



Of course, the man everyone will keep a look out for is Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur, on loan from Real Madrid). Bale has been the main star for Wales ever since he burst on the scene more than a decade ago, and along with Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) Wales will look for another storied run, with perhaps a fairy tale ending.

Wales Squad (Subject to change)

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Adam Davies (Stoke City), Danny Ward (Leicester City)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonathan Williams (Cardiff City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Harry Wilson (Cardiff City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Dan James (Manchester United), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

