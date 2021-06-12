The European 2020 Championships are officially underway following Italy’s 3-0 victory over Turkey in the opener for the Group Stage. Group B is next up, with a pair of matches on Saturday, June 12, starting with Denmark versus Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Denmark vs Finland Match Info

What Denmark vs Finland When Saturday, June 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET Where Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

The third match of the 2020 Euros is one for the history books; Finland makes their first-ever appearance in the tournament. National Team club manager Markku Kanerva will look to keep his team from getting too caught up in the moment. The match is sure to be an emotional one for their countrymen back home.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $29.99.

Finland vs Denmark Euro 2020 preview



Finland Team: For a number of the players on the squad, Saturday is the biggest tournament that they’ve ever played in, as Finland hasn’t even qualified for a World Cup before. That isn’t to say, however, that they aren’t talented.

The key leader of the Finnish will be Teemu Pukki, who plays domestically with Norwich City of the English Championship League. A volume scorer, Pukki has led Finland in goals in their last three World Cup Qualifiers rounds, and also found the net 10 times in the Qualifiers for this year’s Euros.

With Pukki providing the offense, goalkeeper is a point of strength for the club, with a bit of depth too. Lukáš Hrádecký is the team’s primary keeper, recording five clean sheets in his seven matches played in the qualifying round. Helping Finland to victory in each of his clean affairs, he did allow six goals across the other two contests which is a point of concern. Finland does have a strong backup in Jesse Joronen, who plays domestically for Brescia, if they need him.

Joronen is likely to receive a warm welcome in Copenhagen on Saturday, whether he plays or not. He was responsible for helping FC Copenhagen to the Superliga Championship victory in 2018-2019 when he registered a 46.7 percent clean-sheet rate across 31 matches.

Denmark Team: Another team that wasn’t at the 2016 Euros, Denmark at least has more recent experience than their first opponent in this year’s tournament. Led by veterans Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel, they definitely have experience. They’ve found international success as recently as 2018 in the World Cup, reaching the Round of 16.

In Furo 2020 Qualifiers, it was Eriksen’s five goals that helped the team to a 4-4-0 record, reaching this stage. No longer the scorer that he once was in domestic leagues, Eriksen still has the ability to bring it. On the other end of the pitch, Kasper Schmeichel is a reliable force as well, locking down the Danish goal.

In the qualifying matches, Schmeichel played in seven contests, allowing just three goals. Of the three draws that he was responsible for, one was a scoreless affair for both teams, and the others were 1-1 results. The primary goalkeeper for Leicester City of the English Premier League, Schmeichel has had some very impressive seasons.

In 2013-2014 he helped the club to a Tier 2 Championship title, earning Leicester a promotion. In 2015-2016 he helped the club win another title, this time the Premier League Championship. You could say he’s capable on the big stage.

Prediction

Denmark may have more experience, but Finland, however, is in a great position to pull off the upset. The key for that to happen is all on Pukki, and he’ll come through.

If Denmark has to press him harder, he has the skill as a passer to get his teammates involved. Denmark will control the first half, though Finland will come out with nervous energy. Finland will come out of the half settled and do their thing. Finland takes their Euro debut 3-1.

