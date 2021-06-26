If there’s ever been a question about the future of boxing, Saturday night’s main event on Showtime will show everyone that the future is bright and going to be fine. In fact, the future might already be here.

What WBA Super Light Title Boxing When Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST Where State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia Official Coverage Showtime (US) Live Stream Click here to watch (Worldwide)

Mario Barrios and Gervonta Davis are a pair of undefeated fighters, both in their mid-20s, and both not afraid to push their limits. The latter will be on display this weekend when Davis moves up to Super Light to test his mettle against the division’s best at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. You can stream the Davis vs Barrios boxing match here from around the world.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Mario Barrios Fight Preview

“Tank” Davis is one bad man. There’s reason to believe he’s the best lightweight boxer in the world. Why? In a recent ESPN article, he was quoted saying as much, telling the network, “I’m the top

of that group. They’re in their own little group. I sit alone.”

Now boxers have to believe that they are or can be the best in the world. Without that foundation, why else would someone go through the mental and physical sacrifices that they do? With an undefeated record, against his challengers, there’s not much more that needs to be said.

As he’s working on the lightweights, he’s got his eye set on the Super Light class too. That’s someone else’s territory though, another undefeated in Barrios. On Saturday, however, “Tank” is looking to take over.

Barrios is no scrub, and he’s begun taking over his division with an iron fist, quite literally. In his last 10 matches, nine have been by KO, TKO, or RTD. He’s finished a total of 17 in that fashion.

While impressive, those numbers mean almost nothing to Davis, who has finished all but one of the 24 fights in his career in that same manner. With that extra five pounds, he may even hit harder. Thing is, it’s not always about the hitting, but the getting hit. Barrios is used to absorbing blows from the heavier competition. Davis’ opponent will also have a five-inch height advantage, with a reach that’s four inches longer. Will the “Tank” keep rolling, or will he get shell-shocked?

What channel is it and where to watch Davis vs Barrios Fight?

Showtime is carrying the boxing match for Barrios vs Davis via pay-per-view. Depending on where you’re at in the country or even the world, however, accessing the fight may be difficult.

For this, we would recommend check out FightPass, They provide the sports and entertainment events that you’re looking for from across the globe, with no contracts and no VPN needed. Check out FightPass for their special offering for Saturday’s event.

Barrios vs Davis Card and Title Odds

The match between Barrios and Davis is sure to be the main draw for a large portion of the viewers this weekend, but fans will enjoy a great card overall. Leading off the four fights is Batyr Akhmedov (8-1-0) versus Argenic Mendez (25-6-3), the former of which was Barrios’ competition for the Super Light belt when it was vacant in 2019.

Brian Mendoza (19-1) and Julian Williams (27-2-1) are next to follow, preceding the co-main event of Erickson Lubin (23-1-0) against Jeison Rosario (20-2-1).

In the headline bout of the evening, Gervonta Davis is a strong favorite to defeat Mario Barrios. At -560 there’s not much to be won by taking Davis unless you’re looking for a strong pick for a parlay. Barrios at +350 is an attractive number for bettors looking to earn on a single ticket; there’s nothing wrong with tripling your money if it’s legal of course. And also can check the official Show PPV Card

Davis vs Barrios FULL CARD

Mario Barrios vs Gervonta Davis

Erickson Lubin vs Jeison Rosario

Batyr Akhmedov vs Argenis Mendez

Carlos Adames vs Alexis Salazar

Leduan Barthelemy vs Viktor Slavinskyi

Andres Gutierrez vs TBA

Dalton Bodie vs Trever Bradshaw

Stacey Selby vs TBA

What have they said about the fight?

“I’m excited to be in this position to be able to give the fans what they want to see, which is an exciting fight,” Davis said.

“Atlanta showed me love the last time I came, so why not come back?

“This is one of my toughest fights on paper. I’ll be ready, and hopefully, he’ll be ready, and we’ll give the fans what they want to see.”

Barrios said: “This is all brand new, but I’m taking it all in and excited to be in Atlanta. I’m just excited to go out there on Saturday and give everybody a great fight.

