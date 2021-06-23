Two undefeated teams remain in the 2021 NCAA College World Series, and four others are fighting to stay alive in the tournament. N.C. State’s amazing postseason continues as they’ve secured their spot for a spot in the semi-final

What No.4 Vanderbilt vs No.9 Stanford Elimination Game When Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

On Wednesday, June 23, their previous two opponents, No.4 Vanderbilt and No.9 Stanford will play in an elimination game for another crack at the Wolfpack. The first pitch is at 7 p.m. EST from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Preview of No.4 Vanderbilt vs No.9 Stanford: 2021 NCAA College World Series



Stanford:

After falling to the elimination bracket after losing to N.C. State in their tournament opener, Stanford upset No.5 Arizona to pull within a game of the semi-final. The Cardinal hardly wasted any time in taking control of their destiny, rocking the Wildcats’ starting pitcher Garrett Irvin for five runs on seven hits early in the top of the third inning. Irvin’s replacement, Chandler Murphy, couldn’t stop Stanford’s momentum, allowing five runs on five hits in just an inning of action himself. Stanford won by a final score of 14-5.

The showing on Monday was a return to form for Stanford who had averaged 10 runs per game through the Regional and Super Regional rounds. In the game against N.C. State, however, managed just four runs versus the Wolfpack’s 10. They’ll next face a Vanderbilt team that has the sixth-best ERA in the NCAA on the season at 3.33 while recording eight shutouts.

Where to watch CWS 2021: Vanderblit vs Stanford Baseball?



ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA College World Series, So, watch Vanderblit vs Stanford Live stream tonight as well all of the games in one place for just $19.99.

Vanderbilt:

Pitching has been the bread and butter for the Commodores, and they’ll need to be on their mark against the Cardinal. Jack Jetter had a strong performance on the mound in the loss to N.C. State on Monday, striking out 15 batters in eight innings of work. The only real blemish on his outing was the home run he allowed to the Wolfpack’s Terrell Tatum to start the fifth inning. The run would prove to be the deciding factor in the 1-0 loss for Vanderbilt.

Stanford is coming in hot after finding their bats again to eliminate Arizona from the tournament. On the season, Commodore pitchers averaged almost 12 strikeouts per game, but the Cardinal will just need a home run or two to take control. That’s not far out of the realm of possibility as they averaged one-and-a-half dingers per game this year, including two in the win over Arizona.

Of course, Vanderbilt wasn’t too far behind, merely fractions of a percentage point in home runs jacked. It’s been a while since the Commodores really went off though.

2021 CWS Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas Texas 8 – Tennessee 4 Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5 Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Stanford TBD Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Texas TBD World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

The post CWS Game 9: Vanderbilt vs Stanford Live Stream, TV Channels, Where to stream NCAA Baseball appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: CWS Game 9: Vanderbilt vs Stanford Live Stream, TV Channels, Where to stream NCAA Baseball