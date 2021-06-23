Two undefeated teams remain in the 2021 NCAA College World Series, and four others are fighting to stay alive in the tournament. N.C. State’s amazing postseason continues as they’ve secured their spot for a spot in the semi-final
|What
|No.4 Vanderbilt vs No.9 Stanford Elimination Game
|When
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
|Where
|TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska
|TV Broadcast
|ESPN
|Live Stream
|WATCH FROM ANYWHERE
On Wednesday, June 23, their previous two opponents, No.4 Vanderbilt and No.9 Stanford will play in an elimination game for another crack at the Wolfpack. The first pitch is at 7 p.m. EST from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Preview of No.4 Vanderbilt vs No.9 Stanford: 2021 NCAA College World Series
Stanford:
After falling to the elimination bracket after losing to N.C. State in their tournament opener, Stanford upset No.5 Arizona to pull within a game of the semi-final. The Cardinal hardly wasted any time in taking control of their destiny, rocking the Wildcats’ starting pitcher Garrett Irvin for five runs on seven hits early in the top of the third inning. Irvin’s replacement, Chandler Murphy, couldn’t stop Stanford’s momentum, allowing five runs on five hits in just an inning of action himself. Stanford won by a final score of 14-5.
The showing on Monday was a return to form for Stanford who had averaged 10 runs per game through the Regional and Super Regional rounds. In the game against N.C. State, however, managed just four runs versus the Wolfpack’s 10. They’ll next face a Vanderbilt team that has the sixth-best ERA in the NCAA on the season at 3.33 while recording eight shutouts.
Where to watch CWS 2021: Vanderblit vs Stanford Baseball?
ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.
Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA College World Series, So, watch Vanderblit vs Stanford Live stream tonight as well all of the games in one place for just $19.99.
Vanderbilt:
Pitching has been the bread and butter for the Commodores, and they’ll need to be on their mark against the Cardinal. Jack Jetter had a strong performance on the mound in the loss to N.C. State on Monday, striking out 15 batters in eight innings of work. The only real blemish on his outing was the home run he allowed to the Wolfpack’s Terrell Tatum to start the fifth inning. The run would prove to be the deciding factor in the 1-0 loss for Vanderbilt.
Stanford is coming in hot after finding their bats again to eliminate Arizona from the tournament. On the season, Commodore pitchers averaged almost 12 strikeouts per game, but the Cardinal will just need a home run or two to take control. That’s not far out of the realm of possibility as they averaged one-and-a-half dingers per game this year, including two in the win over Arizona.
Of course, Vanderbilt wasn’t too far behind, merely fractions of a percentage point in home runs jacked. It’s been a while since the Commodores really went off though.
2021 CWS Schedule
|Game
|Date / Time
|Matchup
|Result
|Game 1
|Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Stanford vs NC State
|NC State 10 – Standford 4
|Game 2
|Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Vanderbilt vs Arizona
|Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6
|Game 3
|Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Tennessee vs Virginia
|Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0
|Game 4
|Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Texas vs Mississippi State
|Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1
|Game 5
|Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Stanford vs Arizona
|Stanford 14 – Arizona 5
|Game 6
|Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|NC State vs Vanderbilt
|NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0
|Game 7
|Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Tennessee vs Texas
|Texas 8 – Tennessee 4
|Game 8
|Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Virginia vs Mississippi State
|Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5
|Game 9
|Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Vanderbilt vs Stanford
|TBD
|Game 10
|Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Virginia vs Texas
|TBD
|World Series Semi-Final
|Game 11
|Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 12
|Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 13 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 14 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|World Series Final
|Finals Game 1
|Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
|Finals Game 2
|Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
|Finals Game 3 (if necessary)
|Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
