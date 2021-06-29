On Monday night, the final series begins between No.4 Vanderbilt and No.7 Mississippi State to determine who will take home the title. The two teams played a three-game series back in late April, in which Vanderbilt won 2-1, taking the first and third games.

What College World Series Finals 2021 When Monday, June 28, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN2 Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

Vanderbilt entered the College World Series as the favorite to win in Omaha after SEC champion Arkansas was eliminated during the super regionals.

2021 CWS finals Game Preview

The Commodores were the first to punch their ticket to the final series, though it surely feels different than their run in 2019. Unlike that year, they didn’t have to win their final game to earn their shot, as the NCAA stepped in and eliminated their opponent for rules violations.

Vanderbilt Commodores

This is not to take anything away from Vanderbilt, they are just the victim and the beneficiary of a rare situation. The team has won every game they’ve needed to this point, and they followed the rules; nobody should dare try to put an asterisk on what this team has accomplished.

In their most recent game, a 3-1 over N.C. State, the Commodores were in a must-win situation, and they got the job done on the mound and at the plate. After a few scoreless innings, Vanderbilt got things going in the top of the fourth inning with some solid hitting and a fortunate wild pitch by the Wildcats’ Garrett Payne. They scored two runs that inning, which would be enough to get the win. Vanderbilt picked up another run in the sixth inning as well, their third on just six hits.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have played in some close games this postseason, going back to their Regional Final win over Campbell, and coming full circle to the College World Series. In the playoffs, Mississippi won three of their four games by just one run, but they hadn’t walked one off yet. Then came Saturday.

In a winner-take-all game against No.2 Texas, Mississippi State found themselves down 2-0 in just the second inning after the Longhorn’s Cam Williams took a 0-2 pitch from Will Bednar deep to right field with a two-run home run. The Bulldogs trailed for six and a half innings until they a Tanner double scored James from third base to tie the game at 3-3. The score stayed locked entering the final inning.

2021 College World Series finals Live Stream: TV Channel

Game Date & Time TV Channel/ Live Stream Game 1: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State 28 June, 2021 at 7 PM ESPN2 or Stream HERE Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State 29 June, 2021 at 7 PM ESPN2 or Stream HERE Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State (if necessary) 29 June, 2021 at 7 PM ESPN 2

The post College World Series finals: TV schedule, Preview, live stream for Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: College World Series finals: TV schedule, Preview, live stream for Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State