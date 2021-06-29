Tuesday night may be the final game of the 2021 NCAA College World Series, and it may not be. After defeating Mississippi State 8-2 on Monday night, Vanderbilt now has the Bulldogs on the ropes as the Commodores attempt to win back-to-back championships

What College World Series Finals 2021 When Tuesday, June 29, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Where TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska TV Broadcast ESPN Live Stream WATCH FROM ANYWHERE

In a best-of-three series, it’s now “win or go home” for Mississippi State in Game 2 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

MSU Storyline

After the NCAA’s decision to remove N.C. State from the CWS in response to breaking the health and safety protocol, the announcement was met with skepticism. Going into Game 1, Vanderbilt may have felt the need to show they deserve the opportunity they’ve been handed. If that’s the case, they definitely made the statement loud and clear with a seven-run first inning.

Down 1-0 entering the bottom of the first inning, the Commodores forced Mississippi State’s starting pitcher Christian MacLeod out of the game in the first inning, after he allowed six runs on just two hits after facing eight batters. MacLeod’s control was non-existent as he walked two batters and hit two more in his two-thirds of an inning.

Vanderbilt Storyline

After giving up four runs himself, he was pulled from the game with two batters on base. His relief, Chase Patrick, came in and promptly gave up a three-run home run to Vanderbilt’s Jayson Gonzalez, of which Patrick was only tacked for one run on his stat sheet. To start the bottom of the second inning, another pitching change had already been made. Vanderbilt recorded just one more run on two hits for the rest of the game.

It was Vanderbilt’s best offensive performance of the CWS, topping their seven-run performance in their opener against Arizona. Conversely, however, Mississippi’s part matched their worst offensive and defensive totals. The Bulldogs scored just two runs in a winning effort against Texas in their tournament opener and gave up eight runs in their semi-final loss to the Longhorns.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games respectively on ESPN, ESPN2 in the U.S.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the College World Series Finals, you can watch all of the games between Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State Live Stream 2, and 3 (if necessary) in one place for just $14.99.

CWS FInals Game 2 Prediction



This isn’t the first time that Mississippi State has faced elimination this postseason, and they know how to respond. Now that Vanderbilt isn’t completely fresh, the Bulldogs should feel confident entering the game. Look for Mississippi State to even up the series, forcing a “winner take all” Game 3 on Wednesday.

2021 NCAA College World Series Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State NC State 10 – Standford 4 Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona Vanderbilt 7 – Arizona 6 Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia Virginia 6 – Tennessee 0 Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 2 – Texas 1 Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs Arizona Stanford 14 – Arizona 5 Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt NC State 1 – Vanderbilt 0 Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Texas Texas 8 – Tennessee 4 Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Mississippi State Mississippi State 6 – Virginia 5 Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Stanford Vanderbilt 6 – Stanford 5 Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Virginia vs Texas Texas 6 – Virginia 2 World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt Vanderbilt 3 – N.C. State 1 Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas Texas 8 – Mississippi State 5 Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST NC State vs Vanderbilt VANDERBILT NO-CONTEST Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Mississippi State vs Texas Mississippi State 4 – Texas 3 World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Mississippi State Vanderbilt 8 – Mississippi State 2 Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs SF Winner 2 TBD

