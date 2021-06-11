In 2000 a young Aaron Carter told the world, in his words, he beat Shaq. Now, 21 years later, he’s looking to beat Lamar Odom, not on the court, but in the latest installment in the trend of celebrity boxing. The former NBA star and the former pop star will touch gloves on Friday, June 11 on FITE. The fight was coordinated by the group Celebrity Boxing.

What Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter Fight When Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST / 5 PM PST Where Atlantic City, New Jersey Venue 801 Boardwalk Official Broadcast FITE.TVFITE.TV Live Stream Stream Online

Music artist/actor Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin will serve as emcees for the evening. The main event will be refereed by special guest Chuck Lidell, a UFC Hall of Fame-er.

At 41 years old, Odom has a massive size advantage, measuring 6’10”, 220 pounds during his playing career. Carter has been said to range from 5’9” to 6’1”, which regardless is still a serious disadvantage. In 2017 then 30-year-old, “I Want Candy” singer claimed to weigh in at 160 pounds. At the official weigh-in on Thursday, Odom weighed in at 239.5 pounds, and Carter official clocked in at 175 pounds, meaning a 60-pound difference and nearly a foot between the two.

Who is Lamar Odom?

Almost as famous off the basketball court as he was on it. Lamar Odom had a very respectable NBA career, playing with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. His professional career lasted 14 years over which he averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes per game. A two-time NBA champion with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, Odom reached the playoffs in eight seasons, where his postseason averages mirrored his career regular-season numbers. He last played in 2013 at the age of 33 years old, later retiring in 2014.

During his time with the Lakers, was introduced to and then got married to Khloe Kardashian of the famous Kardashian family. In 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce, which was finalized in July of 2015. Four months after the divorce, Odom was found unconscious in a brothel in Las Vegas. He continued to continue down a very public spiral, and as the New York Times reported in 2015, his behaviors at this time reflected instances of drugs, alcohol, and prostitution that had popped up throughout his life.

Since his life-threatening experience, Odom has largely been out of the public eye until recently. Lining up with the boxing match with Carter, Odom had a movie in the works that just dropped last month called Lamar Odom Reborn. The film covers his journey through his addictions and mental health issues and the processes he used to come out on the other side.

How to Watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter fight

The Celebrity Boxing Match pay-per-view event is being produced and broadcast by the FITE streaming service and is not available on a cable or satellite channel. Available through the FITE application, some viewers may have a difficult time accessing the action through the interface.

While of course, the fight is on FITE, you can also check out PremiumTV for a streamlined viewing experience. No VPN or cable connection is required. You can watch the fight Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter Live stream from any locations instantly by ordering the PPV

Who is Aaron Carter?

Like his partner in the ring, Aaron Carter has faced his own fair share of demons. After bursting on the scene in his childhood as a solo pop artist, Carter has spent the majority of his life in the public eye. He is, of course, the younger brother of Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys.

In 1997 his first solo album Aaron Carter was released, achieving 5x platinum status. 2000’s follow-up album, Aaron’s Party, really put him on the scene, with “I Want Candy”, “Bounce”, and “That’s How I Beat Shaq” serving as major hits. By the time he was 20 years old, Carter had released six studio albums, including a pair of compilation albums. According to People Magazine in 2017, the artist had a number of legal issues including “an alleged DUI and drug possession.” The article cites since-deleted tweets where he is said to have claimed to have had an eating disorder as well, dropping as low as 115 pounds.

In 2018 Aaron Carter released his first album in 13 years, LOVE, which has a much different sound than his earlier stuff. While he hasn’t been putting out new music much over the years, he also hasn’t been fighting. Searches by year will remind fans that Carter was on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and filed for bankruptcy in 2013. According to Access Hollywood, 2020 was a trying year for the singer as the alleged victim of domestic violence. He also suffered personal emotional trauma after his girlfriend had a miscarriage.

Celebrity Boxing Fight Card

Two-time NBA Champ/Olympic star Lamar Odom vs. 90’s Pop Star, Dancing with the Stars, and Broadway performer/Rapper, Aaron Carter

Social media/reality TV rivals: Cisco Rosado vs Peter Gunz

“Terrible” Tim Witherspoon vs. “Latin Lover” Hazel Roche

Wideneck vs. Drew Mournet

The post Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter Live Stream, how to buy PPV, Fight time and Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

