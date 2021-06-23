The 2021 Copa América looks a little different than in past years with just the two-group A and B format as opposed to its standard three-group A, B, C format. Coming out of the global pandemic year of 2020, the Copa this year includes just teams from South America. With fewer teams, fans are certainly in for a treat as the format has generated a Group Stage match between Brazil and Colombia.

What Copa America – Brazil vs Colombia Live Stream When Wednesday, June 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. EST Where Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV Broadcast FS1 (USA)

TUDN (Canada) Live Stream Click Here to watch Copa America

Hosting this year’s tournament are Argentina and Colombia, housing the Group A and Group B clusters respectively. Just days after Chile admitted to violating the COVID-19 protocols lead into their match against Brazil, the stage for Brazil vs Colombia on Wednesday, June 23. The action resumes inside the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Brazil.

Copa America: Brazil vs Colombia Match Preview



Brazil Storyline



Entering as the reigning Copa América champions from the 2019 tournament, Brazil has picked up right where they left off. With international icons like Neymar, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, and Thiago Silva, just to name a few, Brazil currently leads Group B with six points. They’re coming off of wins against Venezuela and Peru. Click here to watch Copa America 2021 Live Stream.

Thanks to Ederson and Alisson splitting time at goalkeeper, they’ve not just won, but each recorded a clean sheet. The two play domestically in the English Premier League for Manchester City and Liverpool respectively, and that’s just the finishing touch on their strong defense. The pair has only faced a combined three shots on target against their goal.

As could be expected, Neymar is currently tied for the lead in goals at the 2021 Copa with two. It pairs well with an assist to give him a contribution on three of the team’s seven goals. A total of six Brazilians have tallied a goal, though none surprisingly from Jesus.

Colombia Storyline



With a mark in each the win, draw, and loss column, the Colombians have experienced it all so far at the Copa América as they prepare for their final group stage match. Well, after Wednesday they’ll have experienced it all, as they haven’t faced Brazil yet, an experience in itself.

All-time, Colombia has struggled against Brazil, owning a 1-6-6 record since 2000; the last two meetings have ended in a draw. The teams were scheduled for a World Cup Qualifier match just back in March, but it was postponed. That momentum has been a bit interrupted at the Copa as Colombia hasn’t won at the tournament since their opening match against Ecuador. Goalkeeper David Ospina has been strong in his three appearances, limiting opponents to no more than one goal.

Opsina is going to have his hands full in front of the net, and he’s going to need Edwin Cardona and Miguel Borja to generate more goals than they have so far in the tournament. The pair have just one goal scored apiece, accounting for all of Colombia’s goals so far at the Copa.

How to watch live Copa America 2021 Online?



In the United States and Canada, FS1 and TUDN have the television broadcast in North America for the 2021 Copa América. Whether you’re domestic or abroad, watching the TV broadcast or even finding a quality, legal stream can be difficult, which is why I recommend you check out PremiumTV.

