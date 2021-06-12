One of the most anticipated teams at the European 2020 Championships, Belgium, is set to take the pitch on Saturday, June 12, along with the rest of Group B. Following the contest between Finland and Denmark, the Belgians will play Russia at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Event Details

What Russia vs Belgium When Saturday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia TV Broadcast ABC (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Storylines

Belgium

One of the more stacked teams in the tournament, Belgium has been knocking on the door of international success since the arrival of Kevin De Bruyne. A Tier 1 professional since he was 17 years old, De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best players in the world, let alone in Belgium. Unfortunately, his availability at Euro 2020 is questionable as to when he’ll be back on the pitch.

A star with Manchester City in the English Premier League, De Bruyne suffered a broken nose bone and orbital bone in a head-to-head collision in the Champions League Final on May 29. In an intense sport like this, with a lack of protective gear, he has not yet been cleared for competition. At least the team’s leading scorer from the Qualifiers and consistent top-scorer, Romelu Lukaku will in action. The team will also have Thibaut Courtois in front of the goal, another one of the world’s best at his position.

Russia

Russia’s National Team has struggled for the better part of the last 20 years, only reaching the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals and the 2008 Euros as moments of serious contention. This year, however, things look to be clicking for the team coming out of the Qualifiers, and they’ll test just where they’re at against a quality opponent in Belgium.

Artem Dzyuba is the focal point for the Russians. He’s shown to be their best scoring option in international competitions over the last five years. Dzyuba scored eight goals in Russia’s Euro qualifiers in 2016, but he didn’t find the net in the Group Stage. As the team scored just two goals across their three games, they found themselves bounced before the Round of 16. He once again scored eight goals this year in the qualifiers. Hopefully, that’s not a sign of things to come.

If Dzyuba can get it going and keep it. Russia can make things interesting. How Anton Shunin performs in goal is something else to keep an eye on.

Prediction

Despite the De Bruyne injury, everything points to Belgium still pulling this off, and that’s the right call. The strength at goalkeeper is enough to give them the edge, especially given Russia’s inconsistencies on the international stage. Belgium should take this 2-0.

How to watch Euro 2020 Tournament

