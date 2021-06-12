When the undefeated streak for UFC Israel Adesanya ended in March, the impossible suddenly seemed accomplishable for his peers in the middleweight division. On Saturday, Adesanya (20-1-0) will attempt to set the record straight by remaining unbeaten in the weight class.

What UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 When Saturday, June 12, 2021 Where Glendale, Arizona Venue Gila River Arena Broadcast ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Live Stream WATCH LIVE (Worldwide)

He’ll do so in a rematch against the No.3 middleweight fighter in the UFC, Marvin Vettori (17-4-1), at UFC 263: Adesanya versus Vettori 2 on June 12, 2021. A night featuring two title fights and mutiple contention bouts, Saturday night inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona is going to be intense.

Adesanya: When you’re at the top of your class, what else is there to do? Inside the Octagon, when all is said and done, fighters are always focused on their legacy. I

It’s easy to get comfortable on top, but get too cozy, and they can lose their edge, their hunger. To keep the fire, the sport’s best tend to chase success at another weight class. So that’s exactly what “The Last Stylebender” did, wasting no time to stand out.

After just two title defenses, Adesanya took a self-entitled “side mission” challenge, moving up 20 pounds to 205 in an attempt to challenge for the light heavyweight belt.

He instantly entered a title match, wasting no time to get to the champion, Jan Blachowicz. A knock-out hunter, 75 percent of Adesanya’s UFC bouts have ended with a finishing blow, but fighters up a weight class require heavy hits.

Testing himself against the division’s best, Adesanya went five rounds, but was unsuccessful, losing by unanimous decision on the scorecard to Blachowicz (28-8-0).

Vettori: Since his loss to Adesanya, Vettori has been stuck on Fight Nights while the champion drew pay-per-views. In fact, Saturday night will be the challenger’s first pay-per-view event since UFC 219 in 2017 when he got the decision over Omari Akhmedov two days before the new year. His next fight was the Adesanya bout.

While the champion enters the contest coming off of a loss, Vettori has his five contests since their matchup. Most recently, “The Italian Dream” defeated then-tenth-ranked Kevin Holland, winning the main event on April 10 by unanimous decision.

The victory moved him up the ladder to third overall, and in contention for a championship. A fight that just three years ago was a battle between two unranked up-and-comers now returns as a title match.

UFC 263: Adesanya versus Vettori 2 is a pay-per-view event on ESPN+. The early preliminary fights and the preliminary card will be carried on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. UFC events require so many services just to watch all of the fights, it can be a lot to keep up with. For this, I recommend you check out PremiumTV, which is offering all three portions of the night’s event for one bundled price. The best part about their service is that they don’t require a VPN or contract subscription.

How to watch Israel Adesanya Fight Tonight: No matter where you are staying, inside or outside of your country. You can access UFC 263 Prelims, Early Premims and Main Card fight full HD coverage on PremiumTV. Check the contractless one time PPV service here

The middleweight title match of Adesanya versus Vettori 2 is the main event of Saturday evening, but just a fraction of what is a solid main event card. Preceding the headliner is the co-main event bout in the flyweight division between current champion Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) and top-ranked challenger Brandon Moreno (18-5-2). This is the second consecutive match for both fighters, a rematch of the December 12 main event at UFC 256 that Figueiredo won by majority decision.

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Odds:

Per DraftKings on UFC.com, Adesanya is favored in the main event over Vettori at -286 versus +225 for the challenger. The evening’s other champion, Figueiredo is also favored to successfully defend his title, getting -250 while Moreno is at +195. The first two fights on the main card have the odds favoring the lower-ranked fighter. Hill is -305 to Craig’s +235, and Muhammad is favored -265 to +200 for Maia. The heaviest favorite for UFC 263 is Ewards at -500 against the Diaz, who, given his absence, still draws a mildly respectable +355.

